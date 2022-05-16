Both Carrollton’s boys and girls finished in second place in 6A state competition on Saturday. The girls finished with 57 points, second to Alexander who ran away with the meet with a total of 107 points. The boys were just two points behind first place, as they ended with 71 points behind Shiloh who had 73.
For the girls, Carrollton’s highest placements came from Kalani Witherspoon and Kayla Pinkard. Pinkard was the only state champion for the girls, winning the triple jump with a mark of 40-11.5. Pinkard also placed second in the long jump at 19-3. Witherspoon finished second in the 100-meter hurdle finals with a time of 14.07. She also placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdle finals.
The girls had a strong performance in throws on the first day of competition. In the shot put, Jayla Gilbert placed third at 37-10.5 and Dru Green was just behind her in fourth with a toss of 37-7. In the discus throw, Gilbert placed fourth at 122-8 and Green placed sixth at 117-9.
Madison Phillips also had a strong showing on day one, as she placed fourth in the pole vault with a leap of 10-3.
Some of the Lady Trojans’ lower finishes came in the relay events. The 4x200 team of Kamariona Dix, Aladie Kidd, Gracey Whipple and Shamari Vaughn came in seventh place in the finals, and the 4x800 team of Georgia Noori, Alexia Walter, Emily Whipple and Jaylyn Rooks came in sixth place.
The boys championship was determined by just two points, and one cannot help but look to the 4x200 finals to see this difference. Carrollton’s 4x200 team, made up of Dontavious Barker, Kayvion Copeland, Jaylen Marsh and Amare Hall, was coming off a first-place finish in the prelims, setting a school record time of 1:26.08.
However, in the finals on Saturday, the Trojans met tragedy, as Hall limped the final leg of the relay after suffering an apparent leg injury on the final exchange. The Trojans finished in seventh as Hall stood tall and finished the relay. Carrollton earned just two points out of the possible ten they could have earned with a first-place finish.
Despite falling just short of an overall title, the boys still had a lot to be proud of at the end of the meet, including two individual state champions and a 6A state record in the long jump. In total, 16 boys’ entries scored points for the Trojans.
On Thursday, Kareem Nazim won the pole vault with a leap of 15-0, and Hall won the long jump with a jump measuring 24-9.25. The previous 6A state record was 24-6.5, set by Demar Forbes in 2009. Hall also scored in the triple jump, finishing fourth in that event.
Another impressive finish was from the 4x400 team of Copeland, Barker, Seth Childers and Marsh. This relay team finished second in the finals with a time of 3:17.82. The 4x800 relay team of Will Jennings, Nathan Moseley, Hagan Russell and Hudson Blackmon finished sixth.
Shavique Bascus and Taariq Miles both scored for the Trojans in the 100m and 200m dash finals. In the 100m, Bascus was fifth and Miles was sixth, and in the 200m Bascus was fourth and Miles was eighth.
Additionally, Marsh also scored in the 200 meters, coming in fifth place, and his highest placement was in the 400-meter dash where he placed third. Scoring in both hurdle events was Jaden Wolf who finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Other scores came from Childers and Takare Lipscomb in jumps. Childers finished eighth in the high jump, and Lipscomb finished seventh in the long jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.