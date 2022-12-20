While the Trojans ran their win streak to five with an 74-39 over previously unbeaten LaGrange on Monday night on Criswell Court at Carrollton High School, the Lady Trojans rebounded from a weekend loss to Veterans by claiming a 51-40 against Moultrie in the CHS Christmas Classic.

Round two of the holiday tournament was set for Tuesday with coach Shon Thomaston’s girls (5-3) taking on Stockbridge (8-5), and the boys (8-1) meeting Lithia Springs (3-5).

