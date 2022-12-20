While the Trojans ran their win streak to five with an 74-39 over previously unbeaten LaGrange on Monday night on Criswell Court at Carrollton High School, the Lady Trojans rebounded from a weekend loss to Veterans by claiming a 51-40 against Moultrie in the CHS Christmas Classic.
Round two of the holiday tournament was set for Tuesday with coach Shon Thomaston’s girls (5-3) taking on Stockbridge (8-5), and the boys (8-1) meeting Lithia Springs (3-5).
The only loss sustained by Coach Don Bray’s Trojans thus far was a 62-57 setback at Hiram on Dec. 6.
It’s been a roller-coaster season thus far for the Lady Trojans. After opening the new season with three consecutive victories, they dropped three of their next four games before righting themselves with the 11-point decision over Colquitt County on Tuesday.
GAME RECAPS
Both games, the boys contest especially, got a little “chippy” which a raucous crowd led by the Carrollton High student section seemed to enjoy.
Lady Trojans 51 Lady Packers 40
Carrollton led by only five, 10-5, at the end of the first period, but went on a 17-7 tear during the second quarter and took a 29-12 lead into the locker room. Senior guard Eghosa Obasuyi hit a 3-point bomb at the horn.
But the visitors from south Georgia wouldn’t fold. Following another three by Obasuyi that gave Carrollton its biggest lead of the game, 32-12, less than a minute into the second half, the Lady Packers roared back and ruled the third quarter. Outscoring its hosts 20-6, Colquitt County trailed by only six, 38-32, going into the final period.
“We kinda let up and had several turnovers,” said CHS’ veteran girls’ coach Shon Thomaston, “but managed to put together a good run late in the game.”
Meanwhile, Colquitt County tried to get back in the game with a barrage of three-point attempts, hoiting four consecutive long-range shots, all of which failed.
The senior duo of Cecelia Spencer and Eghosa Obasuyi paced the Lady Trojans with 12 points each.
Coach Don Bray’s Trojans had little trouble with the Grangers as they led from the opening tip and held double-digit leads from five minutes into the game when they raced to 10-0 blitz and took a 33-16 halftime advantage.
Carrollton had a balanced scoring attack as O’Brien Watkins led the way with 18 points while Eli Pippins and Keshaun Pace each had 10.
The third period was especially entertaining for Trojan fans as they jumped to their feet and roared as three slam-dunks were recorded by 6-6 junior Caleb Odom and 6-2 senior Keshaun Pace.
Odom’s slam at the 1:38 mark of the third period turned into a three-point play as he was fouled on the slam and capped the play with a free throw to give the Trojans a 58-32 lead over the Grangers.
Sophomore Austin Waters gave Carrollton its biggest lead of the evening when he scored with 1:15 left.
AFTER THE BREAK
Following last night’s homecourt duels at the Carrollton Christmas Classic with Stockbridge (girls) and Lithia Springs (boys), the Trojans and Lady Trojans take off a few days for Christmas before resuming more holiday tournament action.
While the Trojans battle the South Gwinnett Comets (7-2) on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. in a tournament hosted by Buford High School, the Lady Trojans take on Cedar Shoals of Class AAAA in the Lady Jags Classic at 4:30 p.m. hosted by Cedar Shoals High in Athens.
