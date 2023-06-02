Carrollton High School student Jarvis Stegall was crowned the nation's top high school Madden NFL 23 player on Thursday, defeating Cabot High School out of Arkansas in two straight games to win the national championship.

Stegall is a part of Carrollton's quickly growing Esports (Electronic Sports) program, which started up in 2018. Each team within the program competes in a league called Play Versus that is comprised of schools all over the country.

Trending Videos