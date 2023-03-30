Carrollton Middle School linebacker Ama'an Dumas was nominated and accepted into this year's edition of the Dream All-American Bowl in Arlington, Texas at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
In a press release regarding Dumas' selection, CEO of Dream Sports Group, Shannon Riley, was quoted as saying, “The athletes that were selected have exemplified great leadership skills on and off the field, and have stood out as leading performers in each position."
The quote continued, "We believe that these are the next stars of the game and we want to recognize them for their outstanding achievements and help them get to the next level.”
As for a specific quote regarding Dumas, the release reads, "Ama'an is a big hitter. He reads the back and zeros in on him. When he makes contact, he rarely misses. We are excited to see him display his talents in Arlington."
The Dream Sports Group organization received over 10,000 nominations, and Dumas was only one of 360 student athletes from across the nation selected.
According to their website, as part of the experience, Ama'an and his fellow players "will receive premium uniforms and gear, have the chance of learning from higher level coaches, establish their recruiting foundation and have an experience of a life time."
In attendance will be former NFL players, as well as coaches from the high school and college level.
There will be two other All-American games including one at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on May 14 and another at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 18.
Dumas' appearance will be in in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.