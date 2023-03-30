Ama'an Dumas

Carrollton Middle School linebacker Ama'an Dumas was nominated and accepted into this year's edition of the Dream All-American Bowl in Arlington, Texas at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

In a press release regarding Dumas' selection, CEO of Dream Sports Group, Shannon Riley, was quoted as saying, “The athletes that were selected have exemplified great leadership skills on and off the field, and have stood out as leading performers in each position."

