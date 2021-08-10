Carrollton Staples supplies city schools with back to school supplies

The Carrollton Staples has donated 270 back-to-school supplies this year for students at the Carrollton City Schools.
According to the Staples sale manager, Nick Bailey, this was the second year that Staples has given back to the community with school supplies.
“This is part of the giveback program that Staples has started,” Bailey said in an interview with the Times-Georgian.
Bailey said that officials from the city schools were able to pick up the donation items last week.
Last year, the Carrollton Staples joined the parent corporation's idea of donating school supplies to different school systems nationwide.
According to Carrollton Schools Director of Communications, Julianne Foster, Staples donated health and safety items, such as hand sanitizer and tissue, to Carrollton City Schools’ families in transition students and foster care students in need.
Bailey said that last year the Carrollton Staples had donated a lot of their supplies to some of the county schools, such as Central and Temple.
“We are just dispersing the supplies throughout the west Georgia area,” said Bailey.
Bailey indicated that donations are expected to continue in the coming years as well saying, “The company hasn’t set an end date for the donations,” said Bailey.
Bailey told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that giving back to the community has been a great experience for him and the rest of the Staples staff, and they hope to continue doing this service.
“It’s very rewarding,” said Bailey. “I feel proud being able to give back to the people in the community.”
