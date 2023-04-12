Carrollton High School celebrated 13 student athletes signing to continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level on Wednesday, including nine football players, two track and field athletes, and one each from girls' volleyball and boys' lacrosse.
One of the day's signings was wide receiver Takare Lipscomb, who celebrated his signing to Arkansas State University.
Lipscomb finished his varsity career with 1615 yards receiving and 17 total touchdowns and had a career-high 775 yards and eight scores through 15 games last season in the Trojans' trip to the 7A state championship.
Trojan football place kicker Freddy Perez was the first signing on the docket, as he celebrated his signing with Jacksonville State before the Trojan soccer team was dismissed for their first-round playoff game in Valdosta against Lowndes.
Last season, Perez was Carrollton's kickoff specialist and finished fourth in the nation in total kickoff yardage and had 68 touchbacks on 105 kickoff attempts.
Two pairs of Trojans signed to the same college on Wednesday, as offensive lineman Rod Sims and defensive lineman Jay Farmer both signed to continue their careers at Georgia Military College, while defensive backs Myles Butler and Quintavious Ackey both signed to Campbellsville University.
Linebacker Jace Ward signed to the former home of coach Deion Sanders, signing with HBCU Jackson State University, and offensive lineman Jaylin Walton also chose the HBCU route, signing to take his talents to Tuskegee University.
Rounding out the football team's signings, long snapper Jaiden Hamilton signed to stay in the state of Georgia, signing with Mercer University. Hamilton had the highest grade point average on the football team this year and had a key fumble recovery in an important region contest with East Coweta.
Beginning the non-football signings was lacrosse standout Jack Godwin signing with the University of Montevallo. Godwin, an attacker, has scored 71 goals in his three-year varsity career at Carrollton and has averaged nearly three per game this season.
For Volleyball, Carrollton's Kaylin Teasley signed to continue her career at Albany State University. Teasly, a middle blocker, had a career-high 91 blocks last season for the Trojans in 94 sets played, and also had 68 kills and 37 digs.
Moving into track and field, discus specialist Dru Green chose to keep her talents in Carrollton, signing to the University of West Georgia, and hurdles standout Kalani Witherspoon signed to the University of Memphis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.