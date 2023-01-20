The Carrollton City Council held their monthly work session to discuss qualifying fees and their annual review of food truck court.
According to an official code of Georgia, the city is required to establish qualifying fees for the November 2023 general election by Feb. 1, 2023. The fees are to be established at 3% of the total gross salary of the office paid in the preceding calendar year.
Based on the formula the qualifying fees will be $180 for mayor and $108 for council members. The offices coming up for election on the city council are for mayor, ward three, represented by Councilman Jim Watters and ward four, represented by Councilman Bob Uglum.
According to the food truck ordinance that was adopted in October 2020, food truck court locations are subject to the review and approval of the mayor and city council on an annual basis. The following locations have active food truck court permits for 2022:
- 120 North Park Street - Moore' Chapel United Methodist Church (special use permit)
- 401 Bankhead Highway - Pelican SnoBall
- 1654 Maple Street - Jill Duncan State Farm
- 302 South Street - Cheers
- 1101 Alabama Street - Citgo gas station
- 1655 Highway 27 South - Lowe's
- 110 North Park Street - Southern Home and Ranch
- 1111 Bankhead Highway - Lake Carroll Mall
During the February council meeting, the council will have the opportunity to review and approve these locations for the 2023 calendar year. According to a memo to the council from Community Development Director Erica Studdard, staff has not had any issues with the above-referenced locations and recommends approval of each of them for this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.