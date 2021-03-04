The Carrollton Lady Trojans are just two wins away from bringing home a GHSA Class AAAAAA state title.
For head coach Shon Thomaston’s squad, the next step is getting by visiting Lovejoy Friday when the two teams step on Criswell Court at 6 p.m. Friday for the Final Four contest.
Everything has fallen into place for the Lady Trojans during the 2020-21 season.
“There is such great chemistry with this team,” Carrollton head coach Shon Thomaston said. “Many of the girls have been together since rec ball and travel ball and have bought into what we are trying to do here.”
The game with Lovejoy sets up a showdown between Thomaston and Lady Wildcats’ head coach Cedric King. The two coaches have formed a close bond off the court.
“He is one of my best friends, and he is a great coach,” Thomaston said.
Carrollton moved its record to 30-1 and set up its contest with the Lady Wildcats with a 49-40 victory over Langton Hughes Tuesday while Lovejoy shocked unbeaten and four-time defending state champs Buford 49-42 in its quarterfinals game. Lovejoy enters the contest with a 20-5 record.
Carrollton has won 21-straight games and is ranked third in the most recent MaxPreps Class AAAAAA girls basketball poll. Carrollton’s only loss this season came early in the campaign, three days before Christmas, when it dropped a 53-49 decision to McEachern.
The Lady Trojans showed their ability to bounce back from the only piece of adversity that has come their way this season.
“That was a great teaching moment, and we have grown from it,” Thomaston said. “We didn’t pass blame, and we took ownership.”
McEachern is one of the best programs at Class AAAAAAA level, and the type of team Thomaston said he wants to play each year.
“We are not going to shy away from this type of team. Win or lose, playing teams like this makes us better. We really grew from this loss,” Thomaston said.
The Lady Trojans have moved to the semifinals using a potent offense and stifling defense.
“Defense is something we have always stressed, and our kids have done a great job understanding what we are trying to teach,” Thomaston said.
Carrollton has outscored its opponents with some eye-popping numbers — 2,083-1,032. The Lady Trojans rolled through Region 6-AAAAAA with a 14-0 record and a region title. Carrollton hasn’t let up since starting the state tournament, beating Lanier and Sequoyah before knocking off Langston Hughes.
In addition to Buford, Lovejoy also knocked off Valdosta and Statesboro to set up its game with Carrollton. Lovejoy was 8-2 in its region and entered the state tournament as the No. 2 seed behind Westlake, which is still alive and undefeated. Westlake and River Ridge play in the other half of the bracket to determine who moves on to Macon and the state title game.
Westlake, like Buford was, is also on a string of state championship seasons winning three in a row in Class AAAAAAA before moving down one class this season.
The Class AAAAAA finals will be played at the Macon Coliseum on March 12 at 5 p.m.
Carrollton has found success with a blend of two upperclassmen and a collection of talented younger players.
In the victory over Hughes, DeMauri Flournoy scored 14 points. The senior is headed to Vanderbilt and the SEC.
Senior Jenee Edwards had 12 and Kanija Daniel 10. Edwards didn’t score in the first half, but caught fire over the final two periods with several key baskets that helped stop Hughes’s comeback.
“We have two great seniors, but our other players are also doing a great job contributing to our success,” Thomaston said.
Lovejoy comes into the game against Carrollton after the emotional win that saw them snap Buford’s 35-game winning streak. Bryana Hardy finished with 11 points and five rebounds, La’Nya Foster had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats.
Carrollton has moved to the semifinals while juggling the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our school system has done a great job with the COVID mandates, and our girls have done what they have had to do to be safe. I am so proud of the way they have handled things,” Thomaston said. “We have been able to play through this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.