Addressing members of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, Angela Boling, supervisor for the Carrollton Senior Citizens Center, provided an overview of the many activities offered by the organization that is funded jointly by the Carrollton City Parks and Recreation Department and the Three Rivers Regional Commission.

Located at 220 West Ave. in Carrollton, just below the Tracy P. Stallings Community Center, Boling described the wide variety of opportunities that are made available to senior citizens who are ages 55 and up.