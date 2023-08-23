Addressing members of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, Angela Boling, supervisor for the Carrollton Senior Citizens Center, provided an overview of the many activities offered by the organization that is funded jointly by the Carrollton City Parks and Recreation Department and the Three Rivers Regional Commission.
Located at 220 West Ave. in Carrollton, just below the Tracy P. Stallings Community Center, Boling described the wide variety of opportunities that are made available to senior citizens who are ages 55 and up.
“Our goal is to keep our seniors active and mobile, and we try to do that through a number of different programs that we make available at the center, Boling explained as she listed a wide variety activities, ranging from learning to line dance, taking water aerobics, participating in arts and crafts classes, playing billiards and card games, and enjoying lunches, dances and holiday parties.
The opportunity to travel is also an option for members. Two charter buses of seniors will soon be headed to Branson, Mo. soon to enjoy la variety of live shows. Next April, a trip to New Orleans is being planned.
Popular activities sponsored in Carrollton, include dances on the fourth Friday of each month at the WPA Center, also known as the “Old City Gym,” located at the corner of North Cliff and Chandler streets.
Bingo and aerobics are other well attended activities, Boling noted.
The Carrollton Senior Center is open daily, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is served daily at noon to members for $2 for ages 60 and up. Signup is required by 10:30 am each day.
Another opportunity for senior citizens is the AARP Safe Driver Class. a one-day class that meets from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The fee is $25 or $20 with AARP membership identification. The next class is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, and pre-registration at the Stallings Community Center is required. Some insurance companies offer a discount for participants who complete the class.
