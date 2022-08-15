Carrollton residents are paying less than the state average per gallon for gasoline.
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). According to the release, Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is subject to change overnight.
In Carrollton, the MPG gas station located on Bankhead Highway has regular unleaded gasoline for $3.29, according to GasBuddy. Stores on the higher end of prices such as the QuikTrip located on Bankhead Highway have regular unleaded gasoline for $3.49 per gallon, which is still less than the state average.
Although there are stores in Carrollton that have gas prices above the state average, there are more than 10 locations that have gas prices below the state average.
Monday's state average is 11 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than a month ago, and 56 cents more than this time last year, per the release. It now costs $52.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying less than a dollar more to fill-up at the pump compared to last year.
“Georgia pump price average is trending 43 cents lower than the national retail price,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Declining global fuel demand and summer travel nearing an end continues to influence lower gas prices. Also, crude oil supply remains tight. It is uncertain whether gas prices will continue to fall in the coming weeks.”
According to the release, since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 11 cents to $3.95, which is subject to change overnight. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.54 million barrels a day to 9.12 million barrels a day.
However, the rate is 307,000 barrels a day lower than last year, per the release. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million barrels to 220.3 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has increased and supply has tightened, lower oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease, per the release.
According to AAA, drivers can save money on gas by shopping around for gas prices, consider paying cash versus card because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card, and enroll in fuel savings programs.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
