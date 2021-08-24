A Carrollton Boy Scout chose to honor the Carroll County Sheriff's Office by creating a bench that's now outside its headquarters on Newnan Road in Carrollton.
The bench and two accompanying birdhouses outside the department's main entrance were built by Ray Higginbotham of Troop 138. It was the basis for his Eagle Scout Service Project that was sponsored by Judge Thomas E. Parmer.
"I met Ray and his family a couple of years ago when he came by and asked if he could sit in on some court proceedings," Judge Parmer said, "so when he contacted me and asked if I would serve as sponsor for his Eagle Scout project I agreed."
According to Brad Robinson, chief deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office -- who has worked closely for several months with Higginbotham during the duration of project -- the young man has been very diligent in planning, designing and creating the bench.
"Ray's been flawless in everything he has done," Robinson noted, "and I know a lot of folks will appreciate what he has done for the community."
The plaque affixed to the bench reads: "In Honor of the Carroll County Sheriff's Department -- Past, Present and Future".
Higginbotham is a tenth-grader at Central High School.
To earn the Eagle Scout Award, a Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, including 13 specified badges in such focus areas as camping, cooking, first aid and swimming. Only 4% of boys who join scouting attain the rank.
Scouts who are in line to earn the coveted Eagle Scout Award also must submit a proposal for a special service project. An assigned adult leader approves the proposal and works with the Scout as he completes the project.
Troop 138 is sponsored by the Carrollton First United Methodist Church. Chartered in 1935, Troop 138 has produced 91 Eagle Scouts, beginning with the two first two young men honored, William Traylor, Jr. and Bobby Griffin, in 1945.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.