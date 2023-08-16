Carrollton scores six runs late to defeat Northgate

Carrollton scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Northgate Vikings 9-8 on Tuesday. Pictured is Carrollton’s Tayarri Simmons sliding in front of a Northgate defender.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Down 8-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Carrollton Trojan softball rallied to score six runs for a walk-off win, 9-8.

With two outs away, Payton Johnson delivered the final score with a walk-off RBI single to win the game.