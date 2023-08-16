Carrollton scores six runs late to defeat Northgate

Down 8-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Carrollton Trojan softball rallied to score six runs for a walk-off win, 9-8.
With two outs away, Payton Johnson delivered the final score with a walk-off RBI single to win the game.
The seventh inning started out with a ground out, but Carrollton would not be stopped after that point.
Tessie McWhorter got on base first in the inning by reaching on an error, followed by a Kaitie Thornton walk, setting Savannah Nicholson up for an RBI double and Mariah Daniel for an RBI single, cutting the Vikings’ lead down to 8-5.
But the Trojans still needed three runs, and Northgate made a pitching change.
For Carrollton, it did not matter who dealt from the mound. Carly Jane Jordan continued the rally with a single, then one more run scored on a ground-ball reach by Tayarri Simmons. At this point, Northgate was reeling with their lead cut to 8-6, and the Vikings elected to intentionally walk Carrollton’s standout batter Amira Johnson with the bases loaded, whittling down the lead to 8-7. Johnson had already gone two-for-two at the plate that night.
This put pitcher Audrey Lasseter up to bat, and she skied the ball to center field for fly out, allowing Jordan to tag up and score the tying run.
Lasseter also started the game for the Trojans on defense and pitched six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Freshman transfer from Haralson County, Maycie Guest, pitched one inning in relief.
With the game tied 8-8 with two outs in the seventh, Payton Johnson’s at bat lasted longer than any before her in the inning.
She found herself behind in the count, 0-2, after fouling away the first two pitches. Then, following ball one, she fouled off the next two pitches, and the count stayed 1-2.
But after that, Johnson straightened out the ball path into left field, and Simmons ran home for the game-winning run.
This win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Carrollton Trojans to begin their regular season.
The Trojans (1-5) were scheduled to begin region play at Westlake on Wednesday Aug. 15, and their next game scheduled is at home against Cedartown on Wednesday Aug. 23 at 5 p.m.
