Carrollton City Schools Digital Platform

Students at Carrollton Elementary School reviewed a module on digital citizenship this week through Neptune Navigate, an organization Carrollton City Schools partnered with this school year in an effort to teach students and families how to be smart and stay safe online.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carrollton City Schools has partnered with a digital platform this school year in an effort to teach students and families how to be smart and stay safe online.

Neptune Navigate is made up of comprehensive, online learning modules that are designed to take 20 minutes or less for students.

Trending Videos