A few residents in Carrollton are recovering their political yard signs after they were stolen over the weekend and dumped near Lake Carroll.
At least three incidents have occurred in the last week around Carrollton on Cedar Street, Lake Point Drive and Almon Road in which political signs supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris have been taken from residents’ properties.
These signs, as well as flags in support of the Democratic Party and the LGBTQ community, were later found on Monday near Lake Carroll. Among the pile of signs was one that had the word “evil” spray-painted on it.
In Georgia, it is a misdemeanor to deface or steal a political sign from a person’s property. The person can be charged with theft by taking, damage to property and trespassing.
A Carrollton resident who found the pile of signs wrote on his Facebook page that many of the signs were also covered in motor oil.
“The fact there are so many together makes me think this is just one or two individuals doing most of the thieving unless there is some sort of broader connection,” the resident wrote Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday, he posted an update adding that the Carrollton Police Department has taken the signs so they can be reclaimed by their owners. He added that anyone who has had their signs stolen needs to file a police report to reclaim their property.
There have been no reported incidents in which signs supporting President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence have been stolen, Carroll County Republican Party President Rick Tillman told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday.
Both Tillman and Carroll County Democratic Party President Pat Rhudy said they do not condone taking political signs from either side of the political aisle. Rhudy said stealing political signs is “tacky,” while Tillman said he will not accept anyone stealing any signs from either party.
“It’s ridiculous on either party as far as stealing signs, and if someone sees something they can report it to the police,” Tillman said. “They can call me. I don’t accept anybody stealing Biden’s signs or anybody’s signs.”
On Sunday, two Carrollton residents reported that they had discovered two of their Biden signs, a “Black Lives Matter” sign, an LGBTQ flag, and flagpole had been stolen from their home on Cedar Street. One of the residents posted on social media that other neighbors also had items taken from their yards.
The resident added that the incident was the second time their signs had been stolen during this election season. These items were later recovered after being found dumped near Lake Carroll next to Bankhead Highway.
In an email to the newspaper, another Carrollton resident wrote that three of her neighbors had political signs taken from their yards on Lake Point Drive and Almon Road. She added she did not have any security cameras that might have captured images of the thieves.
“This is the second time my signs have been stolen,” the resident wrote to the newspaper. “I let it go the first time because it was one sign at my location, which is on the corner of two streets. After replacing the sign and my neighbors having bought signs for their yard, all five of our signs were stolen Saturday night.”
A fourth Carrollton resident told the newspaper she placed her Biden-Harris sign out in her front yard on Friday and it was stolen on Sunday. She lives near Lake Carroll and added it was “either bad timing or bad luck.”
“I think what struck was the immediacy of it getting taken,” the resident said. “We put ours over on the corner of our street ... It didn’t even make it 30 hours, so that was a bummer. I didn’t get my sign back because it was spray-painted on. They spray-painted ‘evil.’ ”
She also bought two new security cameras for her property following last weekend’s incident.
She said she also had a sign vandalized during the 2016 presidential election and added that, in her 10 years living in Carrollton, these incidents are not reflective of what she thinks the city represents.
“I’m used to having this happen,” one of the said. “In 2016, someone defaced my (former presidential candidate) Bernie (Sanders) sign. So, it seems like I can’t get through a presidential election without my sign vandalized or tampered with. It’s really disheartening because it’s out of character with my experience with Carrollton. This is such a friendly place.”
