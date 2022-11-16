Carroll County Deputies responded to a burglary that already occurred on Sunday leading to the arrest of a Carrollton man in the same neighborhood.

On Nov. 13, Carroll County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Hardwood Lane in Carrollton in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Deputy Michael Griffin made contact with complainant/victim who reported that sometime between the day prior, Nov. 12, and the current moment someone had broken into his new home being built and stole multiple pieces of wood and miscellaneous paint supplies.

