Carroll County Deputies responded to a burglary that already occurred on Sunday leading to the arrest of a Carrollton man in the same neighborhood.
On Nov. 13, Carroll County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Hardwood Lane in Carrollton in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. Deputy Michael Griffin made contact with complainant/victim who reported that sometime between the day prior, Nov. 12, and the current moment someone had broken into his new home being built and stole multiple pieces of wood and miscellaneous paint supplies.
According to the report, the victim stated that he had a trail camera behind his home, but it was stolen as well. This was the second time someone had stolen items from this property, but the first time was not reported. In the first instance, multiple power tools were stolen, per the report.
There were tracks to what seemed to be a dolly heading away from the property, but disappeared once the ground became harder. Griffin was able to follow the tracks to a neighboring residence and located a dolly matching the tread with red mud still on the tires.
According to the report, when Griffin made contact with the homeowner she stated that she lived alone, but her daughter and granddaughter live at 163 Hardwood Lane and consented to the rest of her property being “looked around.” Approximately 12 feet away from the dolly was a shed with no door exposing a dewalt table saw matching the description of some of the tools taken from the victim’s residence, per the report, and was later confirmed as the victim’s.
This incident led to the arrest of Michael Driver, 25, of Carrollton, who was charged with first degree burglary. According to the report $154 in stolen items were recovered. Driver remains in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
