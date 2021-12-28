One of Carrollton's all-time favorite citizens, the late Academy Award winning actress, Susan Hayward, will be featured when the Carrollton Center of the Arts hosts the showing of her 1967 motion picture, "The Honey Pot," on Saturday, January 8, 2 p.m. at the arts center on Alabama Street.
Admission will be $5. Tickets are available at carrolltonarts.com, at the center’s box office or by calling 770-838-1083. Admission is $5 per person and the fee includes popcorn and water.
"We welcome this annual opportunity to honor the work of a star who some folks here still remember as a neighbor," said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman.
Shortly before her Academy Award win for "Best Actress" in the 1958 film, "I Want to Live," Hayward married Eaton Chalkley, a Carrollton rancher and businessman who owned a car dealership here, in 1957. The couple lived briefly at a Carrollton residence near the University of West Georgia campus off Maple Street and later on a farm north of town. They also owned property across the state line in Cleburne County near Heflin.
Local lore includes stories of the popular motion picture star driving around town in an old pick-up truck and wearing overalls while shopping.
When Chalkley died in 1966, Hayward moved to Florida and later California, and did little acting. Her final appearance on the silver screen was in 1967's "The Revengers," and her last acting role was in a 1972 television movie, "Say Goodbye, Maggie Cole."
The movie that will be shown on Jan. 5, "The Honey Pot," was one of her last motion pictures. The film's storyline features Venice millionaire Cecil Fox (played by Sir Rex Harrison) who tricks three greedy ex-girlfriends into thinking he’s dying and leaving his fortune to one of them.
Hayward plays Mrs. Lone Star Crockett Sheridan, a Texas hypochondriac.
Other stars include Cliff Robertson, Dame Maggie Smith, and Edie Adams.
Hayward won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1958 for her highly acclaimed performance as a death row inmate in "I Want to Live." The movie was based on the true story of Barbara Graham who was executed in 1955 following a murder conviction.
In addition to her Oscar for "I Want to Live," Hayward received other Best Actress nominations for "My Foolish Heart," "With a Song in My Heart," and "I'll Cry Tomorrow."
Hayward passed away from brain cancer on March 14, 1975 in her Beverly Hills home at the age of 57. A funeral service was held on on March 16 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, outside Carrollton. She is buried in the church's cemetery there.
