Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has made preliminary grant awards totaling more than $225 million and will cover 142 projects that include parks, facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access in communities all across the state of Georgia.

“With our partners on both the local and state levels, we’ve prioritized helping Georgia’s communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach,” said Governor Kemp in a statement. “As the first in the nation to reopen our economy, we were fortunate to lead the nation in the recovery while fighting for both lives and livelihoods. Today, we’re investing these funds to see that recovery continue, and I want to thank our partners for helping us to make that possible.”

