Georgia class 7A football just got a whole lot more interesting starting last week, as the high school sporting world learned that five-star rated quarterback Dylan Raiola, a University of Georgia commit, will be playing for the Buford Wolves this Fall.
This week, Maxpreps released their Top-25 rankings for the best high school teams in the nation, and after the addition of Raiola, Buford was the state of Georgia's highest-ranked team at 10th, and Carrollton was just behind the Wolves as the second-highest ranked team in the state at 12th.
The rising senior is considered the top-ranked recruit in the nation regardless of position in the class of 2024 according to all four major recruiting services (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN, and On3 Sports). This will be the fourth different high school Raiola has attended in four years, previously playing for Burleson, Texas his first two years before transferring to Chandler in Arizona last football season.
Raiola also transferred to Pinnacle in Arizona this past February, but according to an article by Maxpreps' Zack Poff, he was facing a possible five-game suspension by the Arizona Interscholastic Association because of its transfer policy.
With the addition, Buford now houses four different players ranked in the nation's top 15 from the class of 2024 according to Rivals, including Raiola (No. 1 overall), safety K.J. Bolden (No. 3 overall, No. 1 safety), defensive end Eddrick Houston (five-star, No. 5 overall) and safety Ty'Shun White (four-star, No. 13 overall).
All of this, of course, seems to place Buford on a collision course with another favorite in class 7A—Carrollton High School—in what would be a battle of highly-touted quarterback prospects, with rising sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis manning the Trojans' offense.
Looking back at last season, as 7A playoffs progressed, it seemed Carrollton and Buford were on a collision course in the championship bracket last year, but things did not play out that way. Buford was upset 42-35 in the second round by Walton High School, while Carrollton trounced their way to the state championship game.
The difference now, however, is a five-plus-star senior at arguably the most critical position in any sport.
Last season, Buford relied heavily on the run game, and rightfully so. Justice Haynes, now a high school graduate and five-star University of Alabama signee, was one of the top running back recruits in the country, and he ended his senior season with 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.
The passing game, on the other hand, was a bit lack-luster in comparison to many other schools in class 7A. Graduating senior quarterback Dylan Wittke led the team with 943 yards passing and nine scores through the air for the season.
Juxtapose these numbers with Raiola's 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns in his sophomore year playing for Burleson and his 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns for Chandler last season, and the difference in the passing game coming to Buford is clear.
Still, when comparing statistics, Lewis' 4,118 passing yards and 48 touchdowns for Carrollton—as a freshman—continue to speak for themselves. Plus, returning counterparts, including but not limited to running back Bryce Hicks and receiver Caleb Odom, will help to construct another strong season.
The last time Carrollton and Buford met was in 2021 in the 6A state semifinals, and Buford took that game in a defensive slugfest, 21-6.
Regardless of history, recruiting, or statistics, if these two top Georgia teams meet in the playoffs again this season, it will certainly garner nationwide attention.
