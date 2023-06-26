Georgia class 7A football just got a whole lot more interesting starting last week, as the high school sporting world learned that five-star rated quarterback Dylan Raiola, a University of Georgia commit, will be playing for the Buford Wolves this Fall.

This week, Maxpreps released their Top-25 rankings for the best high school teams in the nation, and after the addition of Raiola, Buford was the state of Georgia's highest-ranked team at 10th, and Carrollton was just behind the Wolves as the second-highest ranked team in the state at 12th.