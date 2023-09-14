The Carrollton Police Department highlighted their training unit as their monthly unit spotlight for September. The unit’s officers are Lieutenant Stephen Davenport and Corporal Michael Busch and the unit also includes State Certification Manager Phillip Ball.

The post on the CPD Facebook page says, “At Carrollton Police Department, our goal is to maintain a training program that promotes the highest rate of efficiency in our officers. Training is a primary instrument in providing better, more professional services to the community.”