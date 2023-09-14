The Carrollton Police Department highlighted their training unit as their monthly unit spotlight for September. The unit’s officers are Lieutenant Stephen Davenport and Corporal Michael Busch and the unit also includes State Certification Manager Phillip Ball.
The post on the CPD Facebook page says, “At Carrollton Police Department, our goal is to maintain a training program that promotes the highest rate of efficiency in our officers. Training is a primary instrument in providing better, more professional services to the community.”
The unit’s officers, Davenport and Busch have combined law enforcement experience amounting to almost 45 years. The pair also have over 7,900 training hours between them. Both Davenport and Busch are Peace Officer Standard and Training (POST) certified instructors in an array of disciplines. Corporal Busch is also a veteran of the United States Arm and served over 20 years.
Some of the duties of the training unit includes, continual skill development, recruitment, specialized training, and firearms and defensive tactics.
According to the post, “The Training Unit is responsible for ensuring that every officer in our department is at the top of their game. They design, develop, and implement training programs that keep our officers up-to-date with the latest law enforcement techniques, tactics, and technology.”
As for recruitment, the unit plays a role in the process by assisting in identifying the most qualified candidates. The unit also oversees the onboard process to ensure a smooth transition and integration for new officers.
The unit also works by providing ongoing training in areas such as legal updates, current events, community policing, de-escalation techniques, and cultural sensitivity to develop officers’ need for specialized skills.
In order to keep both officers and the community safe, the unit also ensures officers are well-trained in both the use of firearms and defense tactics, with an emphasis on safety and de-escalation.
The training unit also has State Certification Manager, Phillip Ball. The Facebook post explains, “State certification status represents a significant professional achievement for a law enforcement agency and acknowledges the implementation of policies and procedures conceptually sound and operationally effective. Ball maintains all records and documentation in accordance with state guidelines including certification contracts, annual compliance reports, and on-site assessment reports.”
