With the end of school and the beginning of summer vacation just a few weeks away, the City of Carrollton's Parks and Recreation Department has released a list of more than 50 summer camps for kids that will be available during June, July and August.

Registration is now open for the myriad of arts and sports programs that have been scheduled during the next three months thru the department's highly popular summer offerings. Camps will be focused on such activities as gymnastics, tennis, clay-working, theater, baking, dance and a wide variety of other opportunities that will dot the local landscape both inside and outside CPRD facilities and venues.

A varied array of both morning and afternoon activities are planned.

More details, updates and registration information can be obtained at carrolltonga.com/summer2022 where either "Parks and Recreation Camps" or "Center for the Arts Camps" can be selected. Follow the links for specific registration information and fees.

Please note that an account must be created for online registration.

Also, registration can be completed in person at the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department's main office located in the Tracy P. Stallings Building, 118 South White Street, in Carrollton.

To follow is a list of camps scheduled for Summer 2022. 

JUNE

Imagination Factory

Ages: 5 – 7, May 31 – June 3 / Ages: 8 – 12, June 6 – 10

Mini-Ballet Intensive

May 31 – June 3 / 9am – 12pm

Retro Pop Art

May 31 – June 3 / 5:30 – 8:30pm

Rockin’ Clay Camp

Ages: 8 -12, May 31 – June 3 / Ages:  5 – 7, June 6 – June 10

Show Me The Charcoals and Pastels

June 6 – 10 / 5:30 – 8:30pm

Rainbow Summer Activities

June 6 – July 15 / 1 – 4pm

June Preschool Gymnastics Camp

June 6 – 9 / 9am – 12pm

Youth Outdoor Camp

June 6 – 10 / 8am – 5pm

Frozen: Kids Theatre Camp

Session I: June 6 – 17 / Session II: June 13 – 24

Camp Island Breeze Therapeutics

June 6 –10 / 8:30am – 4pm

Beginners Tennis Camp

June 6 – 9 / 4 – 5pm

1950s Teen Choir Camp

June 6 – June 10 / 1 – 4pm

Outdoor Kids Camp

June 6 – 9 / 9am – 3pm

Little Rockers Dance Camp

Session I: June 6 – 10 / Session II: July 25 – 29

Tiny Rockstar Dance Camp

Session I:  June 6 – 10 / Session II: July 25 – 29

Tennis Camp

June 7 – 10 / 9 – 10am

June School Age Gymnastics Camp

June 13 – 16 / 9am – 12pm

Safety Awareness Camp

June 13 – 16 / 9am – 2pm

School Aged Tumbling Camp

June 13 – 16 / 12 – 3pm

Creative Explorations: An Adult Art Camp

June 13 – 17 / 5:30pm – 8:30pm

Clay Sculpture Camp

Session I:  June 13-17, 9am – 12pm / Session II: June 13-17, 1pm – 4pm

Kiln Fused Glass Camp

June 13 – 17 / 9am – 12pm

Junior Ninja Warrior Camp

June 20 – 23 / 9am – 12pm

Summer Day Camp

June 20 – 24 / 9am – 2pm

Printmaking Camp

June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm

Think Big: Multiples

Session I: June 20 – June 24 / Session II: June 27 – July 1

Rockin’ Robin Children’s Choir Camp

June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm

Carroll Symphony Orchestra Music Camp

June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm

Soccer Skills Camp Therapeutic

June 27 – 29 / 9am – 1pm

Gymnastics Team Camp

June 27 – July 1 / Monday – Thursday / 8am – 3pm

Therapeutic Tumbling Camp

June 27 – 29 / 9am – 1pm

Recycled Art Camp

June 27 – July 1 / 1pm – 4pm

All Kindz of Art

June 27 – July 1 / 9am – 12pm

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

June 27 – July 8 / 9am – 12pm

Chef Junior Pastry Camp

June 27 – July 1 / 9am – 12pm

JULY

Adult Ballet Intensive

July 5 – 8 / 6pm – 8pm

Groovy Art Camp

July 5 – July 8 / 9am – 12pm

July Preschool Gymnastics Camp

July 11 – 14 / 9am – 12pm

Crazy Clay Camp

Session I:  July 11 – 15 / Session II: July 18 – 22

Art In the Park

Legends West Park: July 11 – 15 / Knox Park: July 18 – 22

Rockin’ In the USA Youth Choir Camp

July 11 – 15 / 9am – 12pm

Hamlet Hears a Who

July 11 – 15 / 9am – 3pm

Creative Writing Literary Camp

July 11 – 15 / 1 – 4pm

July School Age Gymnastics Camp

July 18 – 21 / 9am – 12pm

School Aged Tumbling Camp

July 18 – 21 / 12 – 3pm

Technical Theatre Camp: School of Rock Crew

July 18 – 30 (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & run of shows) / 6pm – 9pm

Rock Around the Clock Dance Camp

July 18 – 22 / 9am – 12pm

Let’s Rock Musical Theatre Camp

July 18 – 22 / 1 – 4pm

Young Chef’s Basic Pastry Camp

July 18 – 22 / 9am – 12pm

Carrollton Ninja Warrior Camp

July 25 – 28 / 9am – 12pm

Acrylic Pouring Camp

July 25 – 29 / 1pm – 4pm

AUGUST

Cheerleading Camp

August 13 / 9am – 12pm / Parent Exhibition: 11:30am

Camp Shine

August 11 – 13 / Thursday and Friday / 2:30 – 8pm and Saturday / 9am – 3pm

For more information about these camps, contact Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department at 770-832-1161 or the Carrollton Center for the Arts at 770-838-1083.

 

 

 

