Kids (and parents) take notice.
With the end of school and the beginning of summer vacation just a few weeks away, the City of Carrollton's Parks and Recreation Department has released a list of more than 50 summer camps for kids that will be available during June, July and August.
Registration is now open for the myriad of arts and sports programs that have been scheduled during the next three months thru the department's highly popular summer offerings. Camps will be focused on such activities as gymnastics, tennis, clay-working, theater, baking, dance and a wide variety of other opportunities that will dot the local landscape both inside and outside CPRD facilities and venues.
A varied array of both morning and afternoon activities are planned.
More details, updates and registration information can be obtained at carrolltonga.com/summer2022 where either "Parks and Recreation Camps" or "Center for the Arts Camps" can be selected. Follow the links for specific registration information and fees.
Please note that an account must be created for online registration.
Also, registration can be completed in person at the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department's main office located in the Tracy P. Stallings Building, 118 South White Street, in Carrollton.
To follow is a list of camps scheduled for Summer 2022.
JUNE
Imagination Factory
Ages: 5 – 7, May 31 – June 3 / Ages: 8 – 12, June 6 – 10
Mini-Ballet Intensive
May 31 – June 3 / 9am – 12pm
Retro Pop Art
May 31 – June 3 / 5:30 – 8:30pm
Rockin’ Clay Camp
Ages: 8 -12, May 31 – June 3 / Ages: 5 – 7, June 6 – June 10
Show Me The Charcoals and Pastels
June 6 – 10 / 5:30 – 8:30pm
Rainbow Summer Activities
June 6 – July 15 / 1 – 4pm
June Preschool Gymnastics Camp
June 6 – 9 / 9am – 12pm
Youth Outdoor Camp
June 6 – 10 / 8am – 5pm
Frozen: Kids Theatre Camp
Session I: June 6 – 17 / Session II: June 13 – 24
Camp Island Breeze Therapeutics
June 6 –10 / 8:30am – 4pm
Beginners Tennis Camp
June 6 – 9 / 4 – 5pm
1950s Teen Choir Camp
June 6 – June 10 / 1 – 4pm
Outdoor Kids Camp
June 6 – 9 / 9am – 3pm
Little Rockers Dance Camp
Session I: June 6 – 10 / Session II: July 25 – 29
Tiny Rockstar Dance Camp
Session I: June 6 – 10 / Session II: July 25 – 29
Tennis Camp
June 7 – 10 / 9 – 10am
June School Age Gymnastics Camp
June 13 – 16 / 9am – 12pm
Safety Awareness Camp
June 13 – 16 / 9am – 2pm
School Aged Tumbling Camp
June 13 – 16 / 12 – 3pm
Creative Explorations: An Adult Art Camp
June 13 – 17 / 5:30pm – 8:30pm
Clay Sculpture Camp
Session I: June 13-17, 9am – 12pm / Session II: June 13-17, 1pm – 4pm
Kiln Fused Glass Camp
June 13 – 17 / 9am – 12pm
Junior Ninja Warrior Camp
June 20 – 23 / 9am – 12pm
Summer Day Camp
June 20 – 24 / 9am – 2pm
Printmaking Camp
June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm
Think Big: Multiples
Session I: June 20 – June 24 / Session II: June 27 – July 1
Rockin’ Robin Children’s Choir Camp
June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm
Carroll Symphony Orchestra Music Camp
June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm
Soccer Skills Camp Therapeutic
June 27 – 29 / 9am – 1pm
Gymnastics Team Camp
June 27 – July 1 / Monday – Thursday / 8am – 3pm
Therapeutic Tumbling Camp
June 27 – 29 / 9am – 1pm
Recycled Art Camp
June 27 – July 1 / 1pm – 4pm
All Kindz of Art
June 27 – July 1 / 9am – 12pm
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
June 27 – July 8 / 9am – 12pm
Chef Junior Pastry Camp
June 27 – July 1 / 9am – 12pm
JULY
Adult Ballet Intensive
July 5 – 8 / 6pm – 8pm
Groovy Art Camp
July 5 – July 8 / 9am – 12pm
July Preschool Gymnastics Camp
July 11 – 14 / 9am – 12pm
Crazy Clay Camp
Session I: July 11 – 15 / Session II: July 18 – 22
Art In the Park
Legends West Park: July 11 – 15 / Knox Park: July 18 – 22
Rockin’ In the USA Youth Choir Camp
July 11 – 15 / 9am – 12pm
Hamlet Hears a Who
July 11 – 15 / 9am – 3pm
Creative Writing Literary Camp
July 11 – 15 / 1 – 4pm
July School Age Gymnastics Camp
July 18 – 21 / 9am – 12pm
School Aged Tumbling Camp
July 18 – 21 / 12 – 3pm
Technical Theatre Camp: School of Rock Crew
July 18 – 30 (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & run of shows) / 6pm – 9pm
Rock Around the Clock Dance Camp
July 18 – 22 / 9am – 12pm
Let’s Rock Musical Theatre Camp
July 18 – 22 / 1 – 4pm
Young Chef’s Basic Pastry Camp
July 18 – 22 / 9am – 12pm
Carrollton Ninja Warrior Camp
July 25 – 28 / 9am – 12pm
Acrylic Pouring Camp
July 25 – 29 / 1pm – 4pm
AUGUST
Cheerleading Camp
August 13 / 9am – 12pm / Parent Exhibition: 11:30am
Camp Shine
August 11 – 13 / Thursday and Friday / 2:30 – 8pm and Saturday / 9am – 3pm
More details, updates and registration regarding the summer campus are available at carrolltonga.com/summer2022.
For more information about these camps, contact Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department at 770-832-1161 or the Carrollton Center for the Arts at 770-838-1083.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.