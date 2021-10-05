An active volunteer and parent of a Carrollton city schools student has been appointed to serve on state Superintendent Richard Wood’s Parent Advisory Council.
Laurie Anne Luckie was nominated by Carrollton Upper Elementary School Principal Stacy Lawler.
“I am honored to have been asked to apply to serve on the Georgia State Advisory Council and to have been selected for the next term,” said Luckie.
“I look forward to serving in a different capacity in our school system and discovering how I can best serve my school community through serving on this council.”
The State School Superintendent’s Advisory Council is a group of parents from across the state that provides input on new policies, projects, and materials that impact students and their families.
Advisory Council members are especially focused on how to increase parent and family engagement to ensure student academic success.
Luckie will serve on a panel of 30 parents in addition to representatives from state organizations dedicated to serving families throughout a two-year term.
Luckie and her husband, Beau, moved to Carrollton six years ago with their daughter Anna Claire, who is a fifth-grader at Carrollton Upper Elementary School.
Luckie has been heavily involved in her daughter’s education, serving in multiple volunteer capacities, including serving as president of the Parent Teacher Volunteer Organization.
Additionally, Luckie said being involved in her child’s education is essential.
“For me, being involved in my child’s education is on e way I can assure that her needs are met in school,” said Luckie. “I am not an educator, but I do understand that educators need support and I can fill that need.
“Being in the school on a regular basis, I learn about and understand what’s happening day to day and how I can best support our teachers and students. Investing in the people who surround my child is beneficial for everyone.”
Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent of Carrollton City Schools, said he was pleased to see Luckie selected to participate on this distinguished council.
“Mrs. Luckie is a very involved parent,” said Albertus. “Her service will benefit not only our school system, but our community and state as a whole.”
