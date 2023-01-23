A Carrollton man and woman were arrested for a November 2022 burglary that occurred on the property of a new home construction site.
On Nov. 13, at approximately 12:12 p.m., Deputy Michael Griffin was dispatched to 255 Hardwood Lane in Carrollton in reference to a burglary that had already occurred.
Upon arrival, Griffin met with the complainant that advised sometime between the day before, Nov. 12, and that date someone broke into his new home being built and stole multiple pieces of wood and miscellaneous paint supplies, per the report.
The complainant stated that he had trail cameras as well, but the offenders stole those as well. According to the report, the complainant said this is the second time someone has stolen items from this property. The first time they stole multiple power tools, but he did not report it. There was also damage to the back door where the entry was made and last time the offenders had come through a window, that has since been fixed, per the report.
According to the report, the complainant showed Griffin tracks that seemed to have come from a dolly heading away from the property, but disappeared once the ground became harder.
“I was able to follow the tracks towards 175 Hardwood Lane and located a dolly matching the tread with red mud still on the tires. The dolly was placed against the residence of 175 Hardwood lane,” Griffin said in his report.
According to the report, Griffin made contact with the homeowner of that residence, who stated that she lived alone, but her daughter and granddaughter live at 163 Hardwood Lane. The homeowner gave Griffin permission to continue looking around the property.
Approximately 12 feet away from the dolly was a shed with no door where Griffin was able to see a dewalt table inside the shed matching the description of some of the tools that were stolen from inside 255 Hardwood Lane. Investigator Cory Millsap arrived at the scene and was able to identify the dewalt table as the original complainant’s.
On Jan. 21, 2023, Courtney Pike, 26, of Carrollton and Mark Webb, 28, of Carrollton, were arrested for this incident. Pike and Webb were in the Carroll County Jail for three days before being released on a $6,500 bond.
Carrollton man accused of suspicious contact with women
Jordan Scott Dagley, 30, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass, and criminal attempt entering auto.
On Jan. 16, 2023, investigators were made aware of two separate incidents where a male approached two females making suspicious contact with both victims who reported to be frightened. Both incidents occurred at businesses on S. Park Street. The Investigation led detectives to identify the male as Dagley.
This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with any further information is encouraged to contact Det. Brandon Wilson at 770-834-4451.
