Carrollton’s process to apply for an alcohol pouring license is “complex” for restaurants, police and residents, one councilman says, so the rules are being reviewed.
City Manager Tim Grizzard told council members during their work session on Thursday that he had been asked for the review by Ward 4 Councilman Bob Uglum.
Uglum, who used to run a restaurant at the Maple Street Mansion, told Grizzard that business owners once only needed the mayor and council’s approval to get an alcohol pouring license.
Applicants now must go through the city’s alcohol licensing coordinator, the state Department of Revenue and attend a public hearing to get approved. City leaders discussed going back to having the council approve pouring license applications during their work session meeting last week.
“My feeling about the alcohol ordinance is that it’s complex,” Uglum said. “Alcohol has to be off the table or out of customers’ hands by, I don’t know, and food has to be served how many days a week? There’s a pretty good, long list of questions that your average person wouldn’t know and the police wouldn’t know.”
Destiny Pearson, the city’s occupational tax and alcohol licensing coordinator, explained the process of getting a pouring license to council members on Thursday.
Carrollton Community Development Director Erica Studdard said that because most applicants apply for a pouring license with a complete application and a clean background check, there would need to be “some substantial reason” for Pearson to deny a license.
“It might get messy in a public setting like this to have that discussion and pick and choose where you may or may not want these,” Studdard said. “My concern with it would be you’re going to get the local pressure from the community to make certain decisions and make the decisions you will all make anyways.”
Grizzard said the council would need to be careful when approving applicants because it could appear as if the panel was denying someone’s right to a license if they application was complete and their background check was clean.
The city has a 45-page alcohol ordinance that includes rules for licensing and who can receive a license.
The permitting process is not for retail package stores, Pearson said, but for restaurants that need a pouring license. The applicant pays a non-refundable application fee, which she said can vary between $250-$550 at a time. If the person has a record, they must pay an additional $500.
For “retail consumption on the premises” licenses, Carrollton’s fee for selling distilled spirits, malt beverage and wine by the drink is $5,000, according to the city’s alcohol ordinance. Pearson said this fee is “in the ballpark” of other cities such as Douglasville and Peachtree City.
A licensee must be at least 21 years of age, of good moral character and a U.S. citizen, according to the ordinance.
The person also cannot have a felony conviction within the past 10 years and must not have been denied a license or had their license revoked within the past five years.
“We schedule a date and time for the sheriff’s department to complete a background check,” Pearson said. “Once that’s been completed, I go to sheriff’s department, pick up the background [check], review it, and if there’s no record, then we move forward. If there is a record, then I have to get with Tim, we go over it, and only he can waive whatever may be on the record.”
If no record is found, Pearson will then schedule a hearing with the applicant for the public to attend. A sign giving notice of the hearing will be placed on the applicant’s property for 15 consecutive days. She added there about 37 of these “consumption on premises” licenses that she manages.
Other documents, such as a seating chart of the restaurant, a fire marshal inspection and permits from the state, are also required from the applicant to get a pouring license, Pearson said. A survey from the license survey company must also be included in the permit packet.
After the applicant pays for their license and goes over the alcohol ordinance with Pearson, they then must go through the Georgia Department of Revenue to get a license from the state.
“I realized when I started talking with you about this that we were not doing a particularly great job of letting you know if the police were having trouble with an entity,” Grizzard told council members. “So now, we’re doing that. If they are writing tickets on the Square at a certain business for underage drinking, she [Pearson] is finding that out so that when she goes to renew somebody, she knows if they have been a problem.”
