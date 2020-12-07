The owner of a Bankhead Highway snow cone business will not have to change the colors of his building after city officials dismissed a case that alleged the color scheme violated a city ordinance.
Dr. Brent Harris owns Pelican’s Snoballs at 401 Bankhead Highway and has been clashing with the city since May over the pink and sky blue colors of his building. The Gastonia, North Carolina-based business has locations in 15 states, including one in Douglasville.
Harris was originally supposed to appear in the Carrollton Municipal Court on June 8 to state his case, but the case was continued three times: to July, then October and finally December.
He and his wife, Anna, own other businesses in Carrollton near Bankhead, such as the Liberty Eagle Academy Montessori School, White Coat Sciences pharmaceutical company and the U.S. MedClinic.
On Monday, Harris said he still has not received the definitions of earth tones and neutral colors from the city because he said the definitions will differ depending on who is being asked. He said the city’s ordinance does not define earth tones and neutral colors and there are no rendered colors in the rules.
“I think it’s the right decision, and it boils down to the constitutionality of vague ordinances,” Harris told the Times-Georgian on Monday. “My opinion is in a country where constitutionally sound, principle law should take precedence, we shouldn’t stand on vague ordinances that are wildly open to different opinions and interpretations. Especially when it comes to people’s businesses and their livelihoods."
City Manager Tim Grizzard admitted there is a "school of thought" from residents like Harris who think the ordinance is too vague. He added the city council will consider this at some point.
“Given this year, and the things that have gone on this year and the struggles that small businesses have, we just didn’t feel like this is a fight worth fighting,” Grizzard told the newspaper on Monday. “It was about this time last year when the ticket was issued, and there was public outcry about it. The world has changed since then.”
In November 2019, Harris was issued a citation by the city when the business opened its building because it is painted pink and blue instead of the hues required by the city’s development ordinance.
Those rules say that new businesses should be painted using “earth tones” or neutral colors. Harris told the Times-Georgian in May that pink and blue are Pelican’s corporate colors and said he asked city officials for the legal definitions of earth tones and neutral colors after the citation was issued.
The city’s business design rules have been in place since 2007, and city officials claimed an advanced notification was issued to the business in Fall 2019 when crews “began painting the building a color that is not permitted in the development ordinance,” according to a May 17 Facebook post by the city.
The ordinance was established in 2007 due to “ongoing complaints about outlandish colors from some businesses such as title pawns and tattoo shops,” according to the city’s Facebook post. The ordinance exists to allow for consistent guidelines to be enforced across all business types.
That post sparked a debate on social media over the city’s development ordinance and its rules on building colors. Some residents questioned why other buildings, such as the Maple Street Mansion, could have colors that are not considered to be earth tones or neutral.
The Mansion, which is a Victorian building built by L.C. Mandeville in 1890 at 401 Maple St., is painted purple and yellow. Those colors are appropriate for a Victorian era residence.
Several sections of the city’s ordinances say that industrial development and commercial businesses in the Lake Carroll Village and Maple Street Overlay districts in Carrollton must adhere to design standards, including the exterior colors being earth tones or neutral. Only 25% of the building can have brighter colors.
However, this requirement and other design standards only apply if the building is accessible to the public. Warehouses and other businesses that do not have offices can be waived from the rules, according to the ordinance.
The Bankhead Highway corridor is also known as the Lake Carroll Village Overlay district, which was established in March 2018 by the city’s mayor and council. The purpose of overlay districts is to provide a means of modifying the site design requirements that are otherwise applicable to the underlying zoning areas.
This area is comprised of properties located along Georgia Highways 61 and 166 from the east to the intersection of Bankhead and Cedar Street. It ends at the intersection of Bankhead and the Georgia Highway 166 Bypass and Northside Drive. Pelican’s exists within this district.
The establishment of this district “established design standards and sign regulations for the new corridor in order to foster and promote the development, redevelopment and beautification of the corridor.”
