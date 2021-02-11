Carrollton officials could be banning residents from bringing their own alcoholic beverages to events at the city’s downtown amphitheater. The city’s ordinance may also be changed to further limit the size of the coolers that residents can bring to the downtown venue.
One city councilman, however, raised concerns about whether restaurants could handle the crowds that would line up at nearby establishments if the council banned alcohol at The AMP.
The city’s open container ordinance was reviewed by officials during a virtual work session on Thursday. The issue could be decided during the next Carrollton City Council meeting on March 1. Carrollton Communications Director April Saunders told the Times-Georgian that the council may instead do nothing to change the existing rules.
City Manager Tim Grizzard explained on Thursday that during former Carrollton Mayor Wayne Garner’s administration the city’s ordinance was changed to allow residents to buy two drinks from a restaurant and walk around downtown and at The AMP.
“They did that, but then they didn’t enforce it,” Grizzard said. “You had people bringing in fishing coolers of beer, and it took up too much space. Everybody was brown-bagging down there.”
But the city’s ordinance was changed again to limit the size of the coolers, and Grizzard said this is turning into an issue for city police and restaurants. The maximum size for these coolers is 24 inches along any dimension, according to the city’s ordinance.
Saunders said during the work session that residents are not allowed to bring their own open containers anywhere outside the amphitheater on 119 Bradley St. But the downtown venue is situated between the Irish Bred Pub and Brown Dog Eatery, and she said it can get confusing because there are no parameters around The AMP.
She also said because the city police do not have a checkpoint next to The AMP, they cannot monitor how many alcoholic beverages are brought by residents in each cooler.
“This would help just even from a consistency standpoint,” Saunders said. “It’s downtown, and you cannot bring alcohol and drink it and walk around with it. But if you’re in The AMP or standing in The AMP, it would make it consistent across the board.
“We don’t necessarily want our officers having to patrol around the crowd, looking behind people’s backs. There’s a lot of gray (area). The cops feel like this makes it easy.”
Residents are not allowed to drink from cans, bottles or glasses on streets, sidewalks and parking lots in the city, according to the city’s ordinance. Alcoholic beverages are currently allowed on and around Adamson Square and at the city’s amphitheater. But there are such restrictions as a two-drink on-street limit and a maximum container size of 16 ounces.
The outside consumption of alcoholic beverages downtown is also prohibited from midnight until 12:30 p.m. the next day unless there is a city-permitted special event. In that case, alcoholic beverages can be consumed for the duration of the event. During these events at the amphitheater, attendees may have no more than 72 ounces of malt beverages or 50 ounces of wine.
During the virtual work session, Saunders told council members now would be the time to change the ordinance because there have not been any events at the amphitheater in the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ward 2 Councilman Brett Ledbetter said residents might get upset if they are told they are not allowed to bring any alcohol to concerts at the amphitheater.
“The restaurants, they can’t handle the crowd,” he said. “If you’ve got 600 or 800 people, and you walk into a restaurant to get a beer, you’re going to be standing in line for an hour if that’s the only place you can buy it.”
