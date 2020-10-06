Carrollton officials have made it easier for residents to get food trucks and food truck courts approved by changing the review process.
The current rules for food court operators to open their mobile restaurants in the city limits is considered by some to be too cumbersome, as is the process to open a space where two or three of the trucks can park and serve the public.
However, on Monday, the City Council made changes in that process to streamline things.
Community Development Director Erica Studdard noted the complications in a July 14 memo to the city’s Planning Commission, noting that the necessity for these operators to apply to the city for a special use permit was bogging down the approval process.
Studdard was referring to criticism from at least two food truck owners who operate within Carroll County. Sam and Jennifer Ly, the owners of the Blue Nomad Grill food truck, told the Times-Georgian earlier this year the Special Use Permit process for operators within the city takes too long.
“We reviewed what we were doing and what other communities were doing,” she said Monday night. “We feel like we could expedite the review process if we pull it out of the Unified Development Ordinance and place those regulations in the business license ordinance.”
During their July 14 meeting, the city’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended removing the regulations from the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to put them in the “businesses” section of the city’s Code of Ordinances.
By doing so, an applicant would not need to have their proposal for a food truck court reviewed by the city’s Planning Commission. That means the review process could be cut by at least a month depending on when the applicant submitted their proposal, Studdard said.
The city council then unanimously approved two resolutions during Monday night’s meeting. The first repealed the food truck regulations from the UDO and the second put the rules in the city’s Code of Ordinances.
Council members will also review on an annual basis where food truck courts can be located, Studdard said, and each court would need a permit once they are reviewed by the mayor and council. The city’s fire marshal and county’s environmental health department would need to approve the food truck before a permit is issued.
Food truck courts are allowed in the general commercial, neighborhood commercial, office institutional, light manufacturing and heavy manufacturing zones of the city and will continue to be excluded from the C-1, downtown district, she added.
The permit fees are not set in the ordinance, but city officials have discussed a universal permit fee in previous work sessions this year. Studdard had suggested $500 in June, which she said would be cheaper when four locations would cost a food truck operator $150 each.
“I think we did our best to listen to the comments of food truck operators in our town to make life easier for them and still work with the restaurants that pay taxes,” Ward 4 Councilman Bob Uglum said.
Since June, two Carrollton residents have applied for a food truck court and have had their plans approved by the city council. Dr. Brent Harris, owner of the US MedClinic, received approval last month for a food truck court in the parking lot of the Pelican’s SnoBalls business at 401 Bankhead Highway.
City council members also approved during their June meeting a food truck court proposed by Carrollton resident Curtis Wilson in the parking lot of Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 136 N. Park St.
