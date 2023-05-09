Trent North named finalist for National Superintendent of the Year

Trent North, Carrollton native, UWG graduate and former teacher and administrator with the Carrollton City Schools, has been named as a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year Award. The Carroll County Recreation Department's gymnasium in Carrollton is named in his honor.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Growing up in Carrollton, University of West Georgia alumnus Trent North ’91 ’97 learned the value of hard work at an early age. That ingrained discipline has taken him far – from serving as the city school district’s first Black principal to being named Georgia Superintendent of the Year and one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year.

“The obstacles I faced seemed insurmountable at times,” recalled North, who now serves as superintendent for the Douglas County School System and is currently enrolled in the College of Education’s doctoral program in school improvement.

