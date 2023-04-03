Neko Farmer is a Carrollton native that attended Whitesburg Elementary, followed by Central Middle and then Central High School. Farmer attended West Georgia Technical College where he graduated as an IT Specialist in 2010. After struggling to get a job out of college, Farmer opened his own tech firm and eventually became a IT Technician contractor for the University of West Georgia.
While working for the university, Farmer and his family visited an escape room and described it as one of the most challenging yet entertaining things he had done in his life. Farmer felt there was an issue with the location being almost an hour away and that Carrollton needed something similar leading to the opening of Lock City Escape Games in March 2018.
Lock City Escape Games initially only had one escape room upon opening, it was called The Hacker’s Lair. As business grew, Farmer worked on two other escape rooms in order to compete with another escape room, Way Out Games, that had opened six months prior to Lock City Games. In January 2020 Farmer saw an advertisement that Way Out Games was being sold. He jumped on the opportunity purchasing the building off of Kilgore Road adding three escape rooms that have since been discontinued to replace with other attractions.
In 2020, the pandemic forced Farmer to close Lock City Escape Games to the public for a few months. In order to keep the lights on, Farmer setup virtual escape rooms with his manager that would include a virtual zoom call where the customers would guide Farmer or his manager through the escape room.
The pandemic also gave Farmer a new perspective on a need for in the market leading to the opening of REKT Inc. This most recent business venture is a rage room that helps people find a release through hard times. The rage rooms have phone numbers hanging in the room that allow people to get in contact with trained mental health professionals. Farmer has also trained his staff to lend a caring ear and even at times offer a much needed hug. Farmer says that REKT Inc. is “very dedicated to making sure we maintain our roots as a center of release first and foremost.”
Lock City Escape Games currently has two locations in Carrollton, the headquarter on Highway 27 that includes the three original escape rooms, one in construction and two being planned, and the Kilgore Road location that includes two rage rooms, a gaming lounge and two other attractions expected to open in the summer. A third location is being constructed in Newnan currently and is expected to open in the late spring or early summer of 2023. The Newnan location will include REKT Inc. rage rooms, a new escape room, and one other surprise attraction. Farmer said that the surprise attraction will be inspired by his IT roots and the Newnan location will have the most advanced technology of the three locations.
