Neko Farmer is a Carrollton native that attended Whitesburg Elementary, followed by Central Middle and then Central High School. Farmer attended West Georgia Technical College where he graduated as an IT Specialist in 2010. After struggling to get a job out of college, Farmer opened his own tech firm and eventually became a IT Technician contractor for the University of West Georgia.

While working for the university, Farmer and his family visited an escape room and described it as one of the most challenging yet entertaining things he had done in his life. Farmer felt there was an issue with the location being almost an hour away and that Carrollton needed something similar leading to the opening of Lock City Escape Games in March 2018.

