Deandre Johnson

Intoxication Station ATL owner, Deandre Johnson, has a passion for mixing and serving drinks.

What started as a hobby, became a career for this Carrollton native.

Deandre Johnson, known as Dre, is the owner of Intoxication Station ATL, a mobile bartending business. Johnson, a Carrollton native, graduated from Carrollton High School and joined the United States Army immediately after graduation. He served 13 years in the active Army, which included four combat deployments.

