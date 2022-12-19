What started as a hobby, became a career for this Carrollton native.
Deandre Johnson, known as Dre, is the owner of Intoxication Station ATL, a mobile bartending business. Johnson, a Carrollton native, graduated from Carrollton High School and joined the United States Army immediately after graduation. He served 13 years in the active Army, which included four combat deployments.
In 2016, Johnson married his wife, Charae, and decided to move back to Georgia from Fort Jackson, S.C. During this time, he transitioned to the Georgia National Guard and his bartending journey began.
“Intoxication Station Atlanta was born from my passion to create cocktails that my family and friends can enjoy.
I was always the person that made some type of large party punch or concoctions for people to try. It has always been my goal to enhance the party with delicious cocktails.
I enjoy hosting, so Intoxication Station ATL gives me the opportunity to host many parties and events and make a lasting impression on people with the cocktails I serve,” Johnson said.
Johnson was hosting parties for free until he realized that he could turn his passion into a profession.
He officially launched Intoxication Station ATL in March 2021 after he realized he could make a living by mobile bartending.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I was willing to give it a shot,” Johnson said.
Johnson had never had a business before this one.
He has hopes that his mobile bartending will open the door for other business ventures he has had in mind.
According to Johnson, his business is all about serving. Something he became well acquainted with through military service.
“Being in the military, you get a good sense of what it means to serve — you take pride in it. That transitions to this business as well and gives me the opportunity to connect with people all over Georgia.
“I am able to become a part of some of people’s most special days like their weddings, birthdays, corporate events. I get a chance to meet people where they are and share my gift with them. Being a bartender, you become a great listener and sometimes a person with the perfect solution to their bad day,” Johnson said.
When customers book Johnson’s services, he literally brings the bar to them.
At the event, there is a customized full bar set up that can be setup that can be stationed indoors or outdoors.
To determine what will be a part of the bar station, customers will choose a package or customize a package when they go to the Intoxication Station website and book.
“This is where they would provide event details.
“Next, our team will send out a contract and invoice to approve their selected services. During this time, customers can confirm their selections and make any adjustments during our 30-minute phone consultation. The final step is event day, where we bring the bar to you and make delicious cocktails for the enjoyment of you and your guests,” Johnson said.
Johnson plans to eventually expand his business to have a staff of bartenders.
Also, he stated he would like to have bartenders on his team that do parties all over the country on any given week.
Currently, Intoxication Station’s specialty is margaritas. They are stapled for freshness as well.
“Margaritas are what we were known for starting out. There are so many variations of a margarita. You can add different fruits, different spices, and a wide range of tequila. We like to think of ourselves as tequila experts. We enjoy making them and drinking them when we’re not making them for you,” Johnson said.
