Florida deputies arrested two Carrollton men in possession of nearly six pounds of methamphetamine early Tuesday morning.
Jerry R. Walker, 51, and General D. Jordan, 51, were charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).
The BCSO issued a press release Tuesday, stating narcotics investigators stopped a vehicle driven by Walker near Callaway, Florida. During the stop, the release said a BCSO drug detection K9 was used and alerted investigators of potential illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
Upon the vehicle search, the release said investigators found nearly six pounds of what they described as crystal methamphetamine. Walker and his passenger, Jordan, were arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail. The release said authorities, through their investigation, learned that Walker and Jordan allegedly transported illegal drugs to Bay County, intending to sell them on the streets.
As of Tuesday afternoon, both men remain in the Bay County Jail without a set bond.
