Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason was elected second vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s District 4 during the association’s annual convention in Savannah on August 8.
In this role, Cason will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in the district. She will also attend GMA-sponsored events like the association’s annual convention, promote engagement in GMA activities with other cities, advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities and share with GMA staff the needs and concerns of member cities in the district.
She is now in line to become first vice president of the district.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to further serve Georgia’s citizens,” Cason said. “As a mayor, I know first-hand the important role cities play in our country. They are the governments closest to the people they serve and they directly affect citizens’ lives every day in so many ways.”
Cason, who also chairs GMA's Revenue & Finance Committee and serves on the GMA Legislative Committee, was elected mayor of Carrollton in 2019 and took office in January, 2020.
Based in Atlanta, the Georgia Municipal Association is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its 537 member cities.
