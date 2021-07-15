Carrollton’s elected city leaders signaled Thursday at their monthly public work session that they will be leaving the municipality’s millage rate the same as it was last year at 4.35 mills.
Formal approval will be on the agenda for the council meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 12.
Required by city ordinance, three public hearings will be held, the first two on July 28 at noon and also at 6 p.m., with the final hearing on August 12, prior to the council’s final vote.
Other items discussed Thursday by the Mayor and Council of the City of Carrollton that are planned for a vote at next month’s meeting included:
- planned 900-square foot addition to the front of City Hall and first floor renovations to the city government facility located at 315 Bradley Street
- securing a proposed $10 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to construct and operate new water facilities on city owned land off Kings Bridge road
- construction of a parking lot expansion for the University of West Georgia School of Nursing
- revisions proposed by the City Planning and Development Commission to the Unified Development Ordinance and the Alcohol Ordinance as it pertains to microbreweries
- revision to the Unified Development Ordinance related to standards for accessory structures greater than 400 square feet within the city limits
A more detailed analysis of each of the above proposed projects and city ordinance revisions will be carried in the Times-Georgian between now and Aug. 2 when the Mayor and Council are scheduled to meet again.
Regarding the millage rate, each city determines a rate which is then multiplied by the assessed value of property. The millage rate is an ad valorem tax on the value of a property, and the assessed value of a home is a yearly estimation of a home's worth.
The valuation is calculated by the tax district's property assessor, locally the Carroll County Tax Assessor’s Office. The assessed value is set by state law at 40% of the property’s fair market value, which the Tax Assessor's Office determines.
As an example, a property in Carroll County with a fair market value of $100,000 would have an assessed value of $40,000. In Carrolton, where the millage rate will remain at 4.35 mills, the city property tax on that house would be $174.
However, annual school tax assessments are also a fact of life. As reported earlier this week, the Carrollton City School Board is preparing to tentatively adopt the same millage rate of 18.50 mills for the fifth consecutive year.
The school board will vote on the measure at its Aug. 10 meeting.
Tax assessment notices, officially noted on the form as "Official Tax Matter - 2021 Real Assessment," were sent out last month by the county tax office. Included on the notice are the "Previous Year Fair Market Value" and the "Current Year Fair Market Value. The last date to file a written appeal is noted on the form as August 2, 2021.
According to City Manager Tim Grizzard, approximately 15% of the city’s operating budget -- set at $54.8 million for the fiscal year hat began July 1 -- is funded by property taxes. The remaining budget revenue comes from sales tax revenue and other sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.