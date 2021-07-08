When people hear the word “addict,” they automatically assume its in reference to alcohol or illegal drugs. But not all addicts fit that definition.
Kenneth MacHarg, a Carrollton resident, has confessed that he indeed is an addict — to the news.
Originally from Detroit, Michigan, MacHarg has spent the past 15 years living in the Carrollton area.
MacHarg told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that he reads a total of four newspapers per day that are delivered to his home, in addition to a weekly magazine.
“I am one of those who has an insatiable appetite for news in any form: newspapers, news broadcasts on radio and TV, and online,” said MacHarg. “You name it, I have it bookmarked on my computer or have a link to it in my phone.”
Today, MacHarg combined his interest in journalism with a radio ministry that not only carried his voice to distant lands but physically to those countries as well.
“Most of my work has been in communications,” said MacHarg. “Communication is important. Pastors are communicators through preaching, teaching, and writing.
“So, out of all this, I felt drawn to journalistic media work as well as to the ministry. And eventually, I combined both those two fields of service when I started traveling.”
Growing up, reading a newspaper was a tradition in his family, he said. Listening to the news was an “appointment” listening when he and his family would have to tune in at a specific hour to hear the latest news since there was no “top of the hour” newscast every hour in those days.
Because of how prominent newspapers were back then, MacHarg became interested in journalism himself. While in high school, he took a radio speech course, choosing journalism as his focus.
“I was very fortunate in the 1980s to be a part of a ministerial association in Jefferson, Indiana, which initiated a weekly call-in radio program on WXVW featuring local pastors responding to calls from listeners seeking advice or information,” said MacHarg.
“From that experience, I was eventually offered a part-time on-air position as a DJ and for a while, I also hosted the weekly public affairs program, Byline 1450, a program similar to the daily Community Voice program here in Carrollton on WLBB.”
As time progressed, MacHarg spent much time overseas doing mission work in Ecuador and working at the Christian international shortwave radio station, HCJB, The Voice of the Andes. One of his responsibilities was delivering daily news bulletins on the shortwave and FM outlets.
In addition, he did some freelance work for the Mutual Radio Network, ABC Radio Network, USA Radio Network, and Monitor Radio (the broadcast outreach of the Christian Science Monitor).
“I enjoy reading world news for many reasons,” said MacHarg. “It has helped me to understand more about what is happening in other places around the world.
“Each country and outlet has a focus, which is one of the reasons I was interested in reporting and doing mission work in other countries.”
MacHarg pastored at nine different English Language Churches, made up of multi-national, multi-denominational ethnicities.
“It was a very exciting experience because of how diverse the setting was,” said MacHarg. “The churches were so diverse ethnically that it was much more different from what you experience in the United States.”
According to MacHarg, what interested him the most in international news was crossing the boundaries of what is considered “normal” in the U.S. Instead of following the norm, he said he had to develop a worship style in which he could reach everyone.
“The worship style has to be sensitive to what people want,” said MacHarg. “So, I had to be flexible and offer a way for everyone to feel comfortable without compromising, but instead be more inclusive.”
MacHarg said that the hardest thing he had to adapt to during this line of work was finding a way to make everything relatable in cultures that were dissimilar to America.
“Most pastors like to use sports analogies when explaining scriptures,” said MacHarg. “There, I couldn’t use sports examples because people who were from other countries wouldn’t be able to relate to everything done in the U.S.
“I couldn’t relate to holidays, because then I would have to highlight holidays from all the other countries. So that for me, is what I found exciting. It kept me on my toes.”
Although MacHarg has retired, he is still active in keeping up with what is going on in the world today. He has continued to keep his old-time family tradition alive, by staying up to date.
“Still, today, here in Carrollton, I receive the Times-Georgian plus the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the weekly Guardian from England,” said MacHarg. “It’s an addiction I can’t give up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.