A Carrollton man turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant had been taken out for his arrest earlier this month.
Antron James Thompson, 18, was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes.
According to the police report, Thompson is allegedly accused with luring a 14-year-old female from her home in the early morning hours on Nov. 28.
The report also alleges that Thompson went to smoke marijuana with the juvenile as well as have sexual relations.
However, both parties are denying any sexual activity, according to the report. But, county officials say that the juvenile’s parents wished to prosecute the case for her sneaking out.
Ashley Hulsey, Communications Director, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that the case is still ongoing.
As of Wednesday, Johnson is still in jail and his bond has not been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.