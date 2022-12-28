A construction crew hired to remodel a Carrollton home found a trespassing man lying on the bathroom floor alive prior to beginning work for the day.
On Dec. 27, Carroll County Deputy Jacob Richards was dispatched to 1518 Beulah Church Road, initially in reference to an overdose. But while en route, dispatch advised that Carroll County Fire was on the scene and that it was not an overdose, but someone inside the residence refusing to leave the property, per the report.
Upon Richards’ arrival, he spoke with the complainant, who stated that he was a contractor and has been remodeling the house and when the crew arrived that morning they found a man later identified as Brian Keith Weaver, 33, of Carrollton, laying on the bathroom floor with a needle near him, according to the report.
According to the report, the complainant stated he got Weaver’s attention, but he was refusing to leave the residence and kept saying he was just trying to keep warm.
After speaking with the complainant, Richards walked inside the residence and made contact with Weaver and Carroll County Fire. Firefighters showed him a piece of paper with the name and date of birth showing Thomas Terry Williams, born Nov. 12, 1984 and advised Weaver in which he refused medical treatment, per the report.
According to the report, Richards asked Weaver to step outside to continue speaking with him. At this time, he asked Weaver what his name and date of birth was again, which he stated this time as Thomas Terry Williams, born Nov. 13, 1984.
“This caught my attention due to the date being different from what Firefighters gave me,” Richards said in his report.
Once out to his patrol car, Richards had Weaver stand in front of his patrol car and was searched for weapons. Weaver advised he had a knife and a broken needle, but that was it, per the report. After the search was completed, Richards asked Weaver again what his name was and he “began to get upset,” but told him Thomas Terry Williams born Nov, 14, 1984.
“At this time, I had the male place his hands behind his back and placed handcuffs on him and double locked them until I could positively identify him,” Richards said in his report.
According to the report, while running the names and birthdays that were provided to Richards, a man came up to him from next door and advised he was Weaver’s stepfather and provided him with the name Brian Keith Weaver born Dec. 13, 1989. With this information, Richards ran the name on his in-car computer and it came back and alerted him that he had a warrant.
Richards had dispatch run Weaver`s name and birthday and they advised he did have a warrant for aggravated assault. It was then confirmed. At this time, Richards stepped out of his patrol car and went back to speak with the original complainant for the property owner’s contact information, who stated they wanted to press charges, per the report.
Weaver was placed under arrest for his warrant and additionally charged with criminal trespass and giving false name and date of birth. He is currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
