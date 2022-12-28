A construction crew hired to remodel a Carrollton home found a trespassing man lying on the bathroom floor alive prior to beginning work for the day. 

On Dec. 27, Carroll County Deputy Jacob Richards was dispatched to 1518 Beulah Church Road, initially in reference to an overdose. But while en route, dispatch advised that Carroll County Fire was on the scene and that it was not an overdose, but someone inside the residence refusing to leave the property, per the report.

