A man is in an Atlanta hospital and two are in custody after a fight on Saturday night that resulted a stabbing and subsequent police pursuit.
Around 5:20 p.m., Carrollton police say officers responded to the area of Maple Street near South Street regarding an altercation between "three or four Hispanic males" where one male was possibly stabbed and "bleeding badly."
An investigation revealed that Gonzalo Garza-Garcia was attacked by Hector Rodriguez and Jesus Rodriguez with a sharp object.
The Rodriguez brothers fled from officers in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop and both suspects were placed under arrest. The victim was life-flighted to an Atlanta area hospital in critical condition.
According to witnesses, the altercation began as an argument over Mexican politics and religion.
Later Saturday night another man was arrested after an accidental shooting.
Byron Stepp, 19 of Bremen, was arrested for Reckless Conduct, Underage Consumption and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.
According to police, he rented a room and was there with two 16-year-old males. According to the police, they were playing with guns and one male was shot "in the chin area." That male was transported to Tanner Medical Center for treatment.
The victim's current condition isn't known, but on the night of the incident, police say he "was walking and talking with officers."
