A Carrollton man found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges was sentence to life in prison on Monday plus additional prison time.
Michael Anthony Starnes, 46, of Carrollton, who was found guilty of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child molestation, by a Carroll County jury at the end of September, was sentenced overall to life followed by 50 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Scott Teague was the prosecutor who tried Starnes’ case. According to Teague, Starnes’ total sentence can be broken down by charge. On count one of rape, Starnes was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On counts two and three of aggravated child molestation, Starnes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for each count to be served consecutive to each count prior.
On counts four and five of child molestation, Starnes was sentenced to 20 years, to serve 19 years in prison with the last year to be served on probation and to run concurrent with the other sentences and with each other. According to Teague, these sentences collectively equate to life followed by 50 years in prison.
According to a press release from the office of Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, the evidence that came out at the two-week trial showed that Starnes raped, orally sodomized and repeatedly molested the victim, from a young age until she was 12 years old. Starnes was able to abuse the victim during this time period due to his relationship with the victim’s mother, which gave Starnes regular access to the victim, per the release.
According to the release, that access included staying in the same residence as the victim overnight and babysitting the victim, during which Starnes regularly sexually assaulted the victim. The last time Starnes raped and abused the victim in Carroll County was in 2019 when he came up from his new home in Florida to take her and her mother down to the beach, the release said.
The investigation began on April 24, 2020, when the victim disclosed the abuse to a relative, who then told the victim’s mother. The victim’s mother contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson began her investigation, which included speaking with the victim who was 13 at the time, per the release.
According to the release, the victim was taken to Stephanie V. Blank Center for Safe and Healthy Children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where a sexual assault examination was performed, which revealed evidence consistent with the sexual abuse the victim recounted. The victim was then taken to the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center where she disclosed more details about the abuse.
Starnes was arrested in Florida in July 2020, and extradited to Carroll County where he remained in jail awaiting trial. At trial, the victim, who is now 15 years old, endured cross-examination for more than a day in an attempt by the defense to discredit her testimony, according to the release.
“However, the young victim persevered through the attacks against her to tell the truth about what she endured. We’re thankful the jury saw the truth in this case and spoke the truth through their verdict by finding Starnes guilty of all counts,” the release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.