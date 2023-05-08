Coweta Judicial District Prosecutor Herb Cranford announced in a Friday press release that Brandon Rounsaville, 29, of Carrollton has been sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two students from the University of West Georgia. Carroll County Judge Michael Hubbard presided over the trial and made the sentencing.

On Thursday , a Carroll County jury convicted Rounsaville for all indicted crimes based on his kidnapping and sexual assault in 2021. Rounsaville was indicted by the Superior Court of Carroll County for Kidnapping with Bodily Injury, Kidnapping, two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Sexual Battery, two counts of Robbery by Intimidation, and two counts of Terroristic Threats.

Trending Videos