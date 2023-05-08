Coweta Judicial District Prosecutor Herb Cranford announced in a Friday press release that Brandon Rounsaville, 29, of Carrollton has been sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two students from the University of West Georgia. Carroll County Judge Michael Hubbard presided over the trial and made the sentencing.
On Thursday , a Carroll County jury convicted Rounsaville for all indicted crimes based on his kidnapping and sexual assault in 2021. Rounsaville was indicted by the Superior Court of Carroll County for Kidnapping with Bodily Injury, Kidnapping, two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Sexual Battery, two counts of Robbery by Intimidation, and two counts of Terroristic Threats.
Assistant District Attorneys Wade Mason and Jessica Williams-Vickery prosecuted the case. Investigator Brandon Wilson with the Carrollton Police Department was the lead investigator.
According to the press release, in the early hours of October 31, 2021, officers of the Carrollton Police Department and University of West Georgia Police Department responded to a call that was from the Riverpoint Apartments. The two victims were walking back to their apartment from a school event when Rounsaville approached them. Rounsanville told the two victims that he had a firearm and he would kill them if they did not comply with his demands.
Authorities say Rounsaville forced the victims to undress and move to the back of the building while they were at gunpoint. While holding the victims at gunpoint he forced them both to perform oral sex. One victim eventually ran to the front of the apartment complex where she screamed for someone to help. According to evidence presented at trial, “Rounsaville chased her down, tackled her to the ground and drug her through the parking lot in between two vehicles where he forced his fingers into her vagina.”
According to the release, due to the screaming, Rounsaville fled the scene and both victims called 911. Law enforcement arrived minutes later and eventually found Rounsaville half an hour after the assault hiding under a bridge.
During the trial, both victims gave their testimony and were able to identify Rounsaville as the attacker. In addition the jury was shown evidence that both victims’ DNA was swabbed from Rounsaville’s genitals
“This case was the nightmare that every female college student and her parents fear. A stranger, with no association with their university, kidnapped them and sexually assaulted them under threat of death. I cannot find the words to convey my reaction to this crime.” Cranford said in his press release. “However, I have total clarity that justice was served by sentencing this defendant to remain in prison for the rest of his life. I am in awe of the bravery and resilience shown by these two survivors and I hope they feel a little safer knowing this defendant will never walk free.”
