The Carrollton Police Department arrested Casey Schmidt, 27, of Carrollton, after he failed to obey a stop sign and was allegedly found to be in possession of a felony amount of marijuana during the ensuing traffic stop.

According to the report by CPD Officer Alec Uglum, at around 12:29 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023, he was parked at the the four-way intersection of Lovvorn Road and Burson Avenue.