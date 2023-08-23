The Carrollton Police Department arrested Casey Schmidt, 27, of Carrollton, after he failed to obey a stop sign and was allegedly found to be in possession of a felony amount of marijuana during the ensuing traffic stop.
According to the report by CPD Officer Alec Uglum, at around 12:29 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023, he was parked at the the four-way intersection of Lovvorn Road and Burson Avenue.
While at the intersection, Uglum observed a gray Ford Focus that was traveling west approach the intersection. The report stated that the Focus abruptly slowed down and traveled into the intersection without coming to a complete stop. The vehicle made a left onto Burson Avenue towards Broad Street.
Uglum noted in his report that the driving behavior along with passing his patrol car made it appear that the driver was nervous and may have forgotten to complete his stop. Uglum activated his body camera and vehicle camera before pursuing the vehicle.
As Uglum turned on Burson Avenue, he reported that he spotted the Focus which had stopped in the road and turned its lights off. This further raised Uglum’s suspicion that the driver knew he was there.
Uglum proceeded to activate his emergency lights and inform dispatch that the traffic stop would be conducted. Uglum also gave the vehicle description and license plate. When Uglum was on the radio, the front passenger allegedly exited the vehicle but was instructed to get back in the vehicle.
Uglum approached the driver’s side making contact with Schmidt and two passengers. Uglum could allegedly smell the odor of marijuana to which Schmidt admitted he had had along with where it was.
Uglum proceeded to conduct a consent search of the vehicle and allegedly found over one ounce of marijuana. Schmidt was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana and transported to the Carroll County Jail. The two passengers of the Focus were released
