A Carrollton man who authorities believe was involved in the New Year's Day shooting in LaGrange was arrested on murder charges Tuesday night.
Cameron Chase Downing, 23, was arrested by authorities around 11 p.m. Tuesday in Carrollton, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Downing faces felony charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
The victim, 29-year-old Keenan Leonard, was shot several times and found in his car on Friday, according to LPD. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
LPD said they responded to a shooting call moments before 3:00 p.m. near 1100 Second Avenue, LaGrange. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim.
LPD then identified Downing as a suspect and located a home in Carrollton that he might had been staying at, according to Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey.
Hulsey said the LPD executed the search warrant of the home and arrested Downing on Tuesday night, with the support of some local deputies.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Downing is at Troup County Jail in LaGrange.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
