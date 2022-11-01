A Carrollton Police Department K-9 made her first “big bust” last week, leading to an arrest of a Carrollton man who was free on bond from a separate felony case.
On Oct. 28, shortly after midnight, Carrollton Officer Alec Uglum was parked on Centennial Drive observing traffic in a “high crime and narcotics area.” While sitting, Uglum said he observed a blue Honda Accord enter Rodeway Inn, stay for about five minutes before exiting towards South Park Street.
“This raised my suspicion that the vehicle was there for illegal purposes and considered short-stay traffic in a high crime and narcotic area,” Uglum said in his report.
According to the report, Uglum followed the vehicle and could see the driver reaching around in the rear seat. As he continued, he observed the driver begin driving in and out of the lane of travel prompting grounds for a traffic stop, per the report.
The suspect identified as Bernard Boykin, 51, of Carrollton, was found in possession of 40 grams of cocaine with the assistance of K-9 Olivia. The cocaine was hidden in a container made to look like Ajax meant to disguise the contents of the container.
Boykin was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of failure to maintain lane. According to Carroll County court records, at the time of the arrest Boykin was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor after being released on bond on May 19 after being charged with aggravated assault for the alleged shooting of his daughter, Deasia Farley, on May 12.
Deputy Zach Butler responded to the residence on South Meadowcliff Circle in reference to a gunshot wound to the chest back in May.
According to Carroll County dispatch at the time of that incident, the 27-year-old, female victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest accidentally and the firearm was laying on the floor.
Upon Butler’s arrival, he saw the victim lying in the front yard “bleeding profusely.” He noticed her breathing hard, but very slowly and kept telling the victim to breathe in through her nose and out through her mouth, the report said.
Boykin remains in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond for the most recent incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.