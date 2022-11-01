A Carrollton Police Department K-9 made her first “big bust” last week, leading to an arrest of a Carrollton man who was free on bond from a separate felony case.

On Oct. 28, shortly after midnight, Carrollton Officer Alec Uglum was parked on Centennial Drive observing traffic in a “high crime and narcotics area.” While sitting, Uglum said he observed a blue Honda Accord enter Rodeway Inn, stay for about five minutes before exiting towards South Park Street.

Trending Videos