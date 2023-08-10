A Carrollton man has been arrested after the Carrollton Police Department received a FLOCK alert for a stolen trailer.

According to an incident report, on Aug. 5, 2023 around 1:42 p.m. Officer Dustin Krish, received a FLOCK alert for a trailer westbound at the Fire Department on Bankhead Highway. After running the tag through dispatch, it was confirmed the trailer was stolen. Krish observed that the trailer was towed by an older white Chevrolet Tahoe model on a previous FLOCK alert. Officers then searched the area but were unable to locate the trailer.