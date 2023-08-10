A Carrollton man has been arrested after the Carrollton Police Department received a FLOCK alert for a stolen trailer.
According to an incident report, on Aug. 5, 2023 around 1:42 p.m. Officer Dustin Krish, received a FLOCK alert for a trailer westbound at the Fire Department on Bankhead Highway. After running the tag through dispatch, it was confirmed the trailer was stolen. Krish observed that the trailer was towed by an older white Chevrolet Tahoe model on a previous FLOCK alert. Officers then searched the area but were unable to locate the trailer.
On Aug. 6, 2023, according to Carrollton PD, Krish was notified by night shift the suspect’s vehicle and trailer were located at Ashley Oaks Apartments, with the trailer parked in front of the 500 building and the Chervelot Tahoe parked in front of the 1000 building. Krish discovered the vehicle was registered to Jason Cordell McNear, 47, of Carrollton.
According to the report, Krish spoke with an officer from the Ottawa Illinois Police Department from where the trailer was reportedly stolen.
The officer informed Kirsh that McNear and three other individuals used stolen credit cards to purchase trailers. McNear, in particular, used a stolen credit card to purchase a trailer with an Illinois temporary tag. According to the report, Krish was also advised that another suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase the trailer Carrollton PD located.
Around 10:03 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2023 Officer Krish, Sgt. Zachary Hicks, and another officer traveled to Ashley Oaks Apartment to unit 702 in an attempt to speak to McNear but the current resident said he did not live there, according to the report. The officers then went to apartment 1008 in the 1000 building but were informed once again he did not live there. Krish went back to the 500 building to begin an impound sheet for the trailer and confirmed the trailer still showed to be stolen when Sgt. Hicks informed Krish over radio he had McNear under arrest. McNear was turned over to Krish while completing the impound sheet.
According to Carrollton PD, after questioning McNear’s knowledge on the trailer, he stated “Jerry Hagger” asked him through Facebook Messenger to pick up a trailer for him in Illinois, and he agreed to do the job for $750. He could not recall where or which dealership he was at, but upon entrance they asked if he was there for Jeffery Weaver. McNear stated he signed the paperwork for the trailer but did not pay for it and then towed the trailer to the Walmart parking lot where he left it to be picked up by the customer.
According to the report, McNear claimed it was a 16 by 9 inch trailer and was not the trailer located at Ashley Oaks and someone else dropped that trailer off for him to use. Krish informed McNear of the video evidence of his vehicle towing the trailer to Ashely Oaks on Aug. 5, 2023 in which he then changed his story and stated the traffic was too heavy so he went back to Ashley Oaks and parked it at its current location.
After completing an impound form and having the trailer towed by TCR to their lot on 1849 South Park Street, McNear was transported to the Carroll County Jail and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
