A Carrollton man was arrested after Officer Kelly Bennett responded to a domestic dispute in progress, on Jan. 25, in which the male subject was firing shots.
According to the police report, upon Bennett’s arrival he heard a sound similar to gunshots and a female yelling for help. He ran to the residence and observed the male, Juan Rodriguez, 47, of Carrollton, striking the windshield of a vehicle with a long metal stick.
Rodriguez was then handcuffed and placed into the back of the patrol car. Bennett proceeded to speak with the victim and her son for more details on the incident.
According to the police report, the victim stated that she left the residence and when she returned, Rodriguez allegedly met her in the yard yelling at her. During the argument, Rodriguez allegedly began firing gun shots, and struck her in the head with a piece of wood and started striking her windshield with a metal rod, per the report.
The 17-year-old present told Bennett that the victim allegedly pushed Rodriguez several times and then shoved her back. There were younger children present that the 17-year-old was trying to get inside causing him to not witness more details.
Bennett then spoke with the 15-year-old present and received a story consistent to the 17-year-old, but added details about the gun. According to the report, Rodriguez allegedly said he was going to use the gun to kill himself and then began shooting in various directions.
The gun was later located on top of a storage shed by Deputy Curtis which was turned over to Investigator Shane North.
Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault, five counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Rodriguez is currently incarcerated with no bail set.
