The Atlanta Police Department arrested a Carrollton man Tuesday night after shots were fired at the Cookout on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta. Julian Flakes, of Carrollton was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies.

According to a report from APD Officer Tylief Josey, on Aug. 8, at 11:30 p.m. Josey was dispatched to a person-shot call at 1181 McPherson Avenue Southeast. Dispatch also mentioned shots fired at 403 Moreland Avenue Southeast. Upon arrival, Josey saw a white male flat on his back with blood on his face. Josey got the man’s name which was Shawn Brotherton of Dunwoody, Georgia.