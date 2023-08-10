The Atlanta Police Department arrested a Carrollton man Tuesday night after shots were fired at the Cookout on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta. Julian Flakes, of Carrollton was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies.
According to a report from APD Officer Tylief Josey, on Aug. 8, at 11:30 p.m. Josey was dispatched to a person-shot call at 1181 McPherson Avenue Southeast. Dispatch also mentioned shots fired at 403 Moreland Avenue Southeast. Upon arrival, Josey saw a white male flat on his back with blood on his face. Josey got the man’s name which was Shawn Brotherton of Dunwoody, Georgia.
Josey asked Brotherton what happened and he informed him that allegedly there was a male circling the Cook Out parking lot and shot at his vehicle several times as he drove by. Brotherton also informed law enforcement that he did not know the person that shot him.
Grady EMS and Fire Engine 13 arrived at the scene of the crime to render aid to Brotherton, according to the report. Josey also noted that Brotherton had at least eight gunshot wounds to his left arm and upper torso. Brotherton’s vehicle also allegedly received 10 bullet punctures in the driver’s side window and two in the driver’s rear window. Josey was unable to access the Cookout cameras because a manager was not on scene.
Other APD officers responded to 403 Moreland Avenue Southeast and allegedly recovered nine shell casings and a handgun magazine. Brotherton was transported to Grady Hospital alert, conscious, and breathing. Josey notified the investigations unit as well as his superior officer.
Dispatch advised that the suspect, Flakes, was possibly in the area at the nearby McDonald’s Flakes was apprehended by law enforcement at 443 Moreland Avenue Southeast and was found to be in possession of a Taurus G3 handgun.
