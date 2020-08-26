A 20-year-old Carrollton man was arrested for vehicular homicide on Tuesday after the victim succumbed to injuries from an Aug. 10 accident.
Arthur Dewitt Casey, a 24-year-old Douglasville man, died around noon on Aug. 15, which led authorities to issue warrants for the arrest of Quonterious Shaquon Mills. Mills was charged with second degree vehicular homicide, failure to yield right of way, no insurance, and driving while license withdrawn.
On Aug. 10, Carrollton Police were dispatched to the intersection of Northside Drive and Stewart Street to investigate a collision that involved a sedan and motorcycle. Officers found an Casey receiving medical treatment on the road and Mills inside his vehicle on top of a concrete median, according to the Carrollton Police incident report.
During the investigation, officers questioned Mills whether he may have been distracted by his phone, which he denied. However, witnesses on the scene told officers they believe Mills was using his phone. An officer who was given permission to search the phone found multiple applications open. Officers gathered blood and urine samples as well, but the police report noted that there was no indication of Mills being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the report said.
Officers were able to acquire video surveillance from the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Northside Drive and Shady Grove Road. The footage allegedly shows eastbound and westbound traffic having a green light as Mills attempted to turn left and collided with the cyclist. The motorcycle is seen to strike the side of Mills’ sedan and Casey is seen in the air and then off camera, according to the report.
Authorities determined that Mills was at fault for the collision because, they said, Casey had the right of way and Mills was required to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left.
The report said Casey was transported to the Atlanta Medical Center after the accident. On Aug. 13, officers received notice from the family that Casey was on life support, but did not have any brain activity.
Casey succumbed to his injuries at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 15., according to Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock. Officers said Mills was informed of Casey’s death and placed under arrest on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday evening, Mills’ bond had been set at $7,500 and he was still in custody at the Carroll County Jail.
