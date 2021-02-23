Police say a Carrollton man trespassed into his brother’s home and threatened him and officers with a firearm.
Michael Douglas Blair, 57, was charged by Carrollton Police Monday with aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence, and criminal trespass.
Officers responded to a call on Coleman Street Monday regarding a dispute between brothers, according to Meredith Browning, public information officer at the CPD. Browning said the victim reported that his brother, Blair, kicked in the door and threatened him with a firearm. The victim also warned authorities that Blair would shoot any officer inside the home, according to Browning.
When officers arrived, Browning said they approached the part of the residence in which Blair was holed up. The subject eventually opened the door, and Browning said officers ordered him out of the house. Blair reportedly refused and remained in the doorway with part of his body concealed.
At some point, Blair came out empty-handed, but then went back inside the house, according to Browning. Blair opened the door again for the authorities without a weapon in hand. Browning said officers then placed him under arrest.
As they did so, Browning said Blair threw a cigarette at an officer’s face. Police managed to handcuff Blair and found a firearm in his pants pocket, Browning said. Blair was said to have been “very intoxicated” at the time of the incident, according to Browning.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Blair remains in the Carroll County Jail with a $15,000 bond.
