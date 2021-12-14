A Carrollton man was arrested by Carrollton police on Dec. 8 from multiple incidents stemming over the last few weeks.
Tydrec Itavious Almon was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated stalking, burglary (first degree), battery (family violence), simple battery (family violence), and cruelty to children.
On Nov. 19, police say Almon entered the victim’s bedroom window gaining entry into the apartment. Once Almon was inside the apartment, police allege that he slapped the victim in the face and took her phone and key to the apartment.
Then on Dec. 7, police say Almon allegedly committed the offense of burglary (first degree) when he, without authority and intent to commit a felony, entered the victim’s apartment through the bathroom window and allegedly physically assaulted the victim.
Officers also allege that Almon grabbed the victim by her neck and attempted to strangle her, causing her to have shortness of breath.
Additionally, Almon allegedly assaulted the victim with his hands during a domestic dispute by striking the victim’s body and pushing her down.
Officers say the victim had visible marks on her back.
According to police, Almon committed the offense of aggravated stalking when he, in violation of a special conditions bond signed Nov. 27 by Carroll County Magistrate judge, had contact with the victim by climbing through her windows and physically assaulting her with his hands or the purpose of harassing and intimidating her.
Officers say that Almon intentionally allowed a four-year-old child to witness the commission of battery and a forcibly felony during a domestic dispute with the child’s mother.
As of Tuesday, Almon is still in jail and his bond has been denied.
