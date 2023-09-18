A Carrollton man has been arrested after deputies discovered an illegal substance during a traffic stop.

On Sept. 15, 2023 Deputy Kevin Johnson was patrolling in the area of Old Airport Road and Bankhead Highway when he observed a van pull out of the QuickTrip gas station with a trash bag covering the rear passenger door window. According to the incident report, Johnson followed the vehicle and ran the license plate through GCIC, which returned with canceled registration, a suspended OLN and arrest warrant for the registered owner, Robert Boyer. After the vehicle quickly pulled into the MPG gas station, Johnson parked and waited at the Barnes store until the van exited the parking lot 40 minutes later.