A Carrollton man has been arrested after deputies discovered an illegal substance during a traffic stop.
On Sept. 15, 2023 Deputy Kevin Johnson was patrolling in the area of Old Airport Road and Bankhead Highway when he observed a van pull out of the QuickTrip gas station with a trash bag covering the rear passenger door window. According to the incident report, Johnson followed the vehicle and ran the license plate through GCIC, which returned with canceled registration, a suspended OLN and arrest warrant for the registered owner, Robert Boyer. After the vehicle quickly pulled into the MPG gas station, Johnson parked and waited at the Barnes store until the van exited the parking lot 40 minutes later.
According to the report, Johnson conducted a traffic stop at Bankhead Highway and Northside Drive and made contact with the driver, Michael Nelson. After gathering and running his license through GCIC, it returned suspended. Johnson requested Nelson to move to the front of his patrol vehicle and inquired if he knew about the suspended license in which Nelson confirmed he did. Nelson was placed in handcuffs and claimed that Boyer called him and asked him to pick up the van from the MPG gas station. He additionally stated Boyer must have canceled the registration which is why it was sitting at the gas station for a while.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Johnson noticed abnormal behavior from Nelson including failing to make eye contact, constantly moving around, and speaking nervously. Due to this, Johnson requested consent to search the van. Nelson would not give a yes or no answer and stated because he was not the owner he did not think he should. Johnson then requested another deputy and K9 Dredd to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Upon arrival, K9 Dredd was led around the vehicle and alerted at the passenger side door. A clear crystal substance wrapped in tin foil was discovered by the driver seat near the seat belt buckle after a search was conducted.
Nelson, 35, has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving while License revoked, and Knowingly Driving a Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled or Revoked Registration. He is currently being held at the Carroll County Jail and was denied bond.
