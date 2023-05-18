The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested William Wynn in connection to a Financial Transaction Card Fraud that took place in early May. Wynn was arrested and charged with Identity Theft Fraud when using identity info concerning a person and two counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

According to the report, “On May 3, 2023, Charity Brayden came to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and filed a report that someone had taken all the money of her Direct Express card.”

