The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested William Wynn in connection to a Financial Transaction Card Fraud that took place in early May. Wynn was arrested and charged with Identity Theft Fraud when using identity info concerning a person and two counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
According to the report, “On May 3, 2023, Charity Brayden came to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and filed a report that someone had taken all the money of her Direct Express card.”
Brayden stated she reached out to Direct Express regarding the issue and they informed Brayden that a new card was mailed to a residence off of Pine Ridge Drive in Carrollton. Brayden said she had previously lived at the residence but moved because of disagreements she had with the current residents.
Direct Express informed Brayden that two transactions occurred on May 1, 2023, at 12:05 a.m. and 12:06 a.m. CST. The transactions occurred at an ATM located at 1219 North Park Street in Carrollton for amounts of $440 and $460.
Investigator DeWayne Harmon met with the manager of the location and reviewed video that showed a dark SUV pull up to the drive-thru lane at 1:03 a.m. EST.
According to the incident report, “A male exited the passenger side wearing a hoodie with a denim jacket over it, jeans, a surgical mask and a ball cap.”
In the video, Harmon said he observed the male walk up to the ATM and peel the sticker off the front of the new debit or credit card. Harmon continued watching the footage which showed the male insert the card and withdraw $440. The male then took the cash and again inserted the card this time withdrawing $460.
Harmon went to Pine Ridge Drive to speak with the residents of the home where the card was delivered. Harmon met with Wynn who was sitting in the carport and was wearing the same denim jacket that was in the video. Harmon asked Wynn if he knew anything about the card and transactions to which he said no.
Harmon informed Wynn he had seen the video from the bank and Wynn looked a lot like the man in the video and had the same jacket from the video. Harmon then asked Wynn why he took Brayden’s money to which he told Harmon that she owed him money. Harmon asked Wynn to come to the Sheriff’s Office to give a statement and the two agreed on May 11 as the day they would meet. Wynn never came by the office on May 11.
Harmon observed Wynn walking on Northside Drive near Linda Lane on May 17. Harmon pulled onto the shoulder in his unmarked pick- up and activated his blue lights. Wynn told Harmon he was heading that way even though he was walking the opposite direction, according to the report. Wynn was placed in handcuffs and notified of the warrants that were obtained for his arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.