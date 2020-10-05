Deputies arrested a Carrollton man on Sunday who they say eluded them in a high-speed car chase that also involved a foot pursuit and a swim.
Kyle Eric Crews, 29, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, obstruction of law enforcement on official duty, a probation violation, reckless driving, weaving over the roadway, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and a seat belt violation, according to Carroll County sheriff's deputies.
On Sunday afternoon, a deputy noticed an individual driving without a seatbelt on West Villa Road and decided to follow the driver toward the North Villa Road intersection, according to an incident report.
As the driver turned left, the deputy turned on their emergency lights to attempt a traffic stop. Another deputy happened to be driving in front of the suspect. The driver attempted to pass that deputy multiple times before succeeding and continued to drive on the opposite side of traffic. Deputies said they initiated the chase at that point, according to the report.
The driver sped 70 mph toward the dead-end of North Villa Road, which is a 25 mph residential zone. Moments later, the driver crashed into a tree at the dead end and fled on foot toward the woods behind the homes. Authorities followed him to the Little Tallapoosa River, which he then swam across and escaped, deputies said.
Deputies said during their search for the individual, a resident told them that the alleged suspect was her boyfriend, Crews.
Later that afternoon, deputies returned to Crews’ girlfriend’s residence, where they found both of them entering a vehicle. Deputies approached the vehicle and asked Crews to step out and he complied. But once outside the car, the report said, he struck a deputy in the chest and fled. The other deputy tased Crews, placed him under arrest, and was later sent to jail. No injuries for any parties were reported, according to the report.
As of Monday afternoon, Crews remains in the custody of the Carroll County Jail.
